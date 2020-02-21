Mimi's Rock Corp. Ships Third Order of 2020 to South Korea

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company have now shipped its third order in the 2020 year to Coupang. Coupang is South Korea's largest online retailer. The top selling Dr. Tobias branded products are being sold on Coupang and the Company will launch its All Natural Advice branded products with Coupang shortly.

"Launching the South Korean marketplace started in late fall of 2019 and we are happy with both the speed of entry into this market, as well as the early performance of sales." said Chirag Patel, Vice President of Operations and Corporate Strategy of Mimi's Rock Corp.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products including the top-selling Colon 14 Day Cleanse and the #1 best-selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock Corp. has rapid growth plans as it continues to expand into global markets. For more information, visit www.mimisrock.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company's business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for recent Mimi's Rock Corp. filings.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.

For further information: Mimi's Rock Corp., Telfer Hanson, Executive Chairman, 416-230-3003, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://mimisrock.com/#home

