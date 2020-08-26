Mimi's Rock Corp. Announces Q2 2020 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights

$10.9 million revenue – Highest to date

revenue – Highest to date $1.6 million EBITDA – Highest to date

EBITDA – Highest to date $0.9 million after-tax net income

"The second quarter of 2020 financial results reflect the continued evolution of our business" said David Kohler, CEO. "Our positioning in the marketplace combined with our new product offerings, have resulted in our best results to date—and we are proud of what we have accomplished. We have seen that the COVID-19 virus has further accelerated consumer interest in shopping online. We are excited about the implications and expect growth to continue."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $928,165 compared to a net loss of $1,240,051 in the same period in 2019. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $1,584,184, compared to EBITDA of $460,008 for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes non-cash share-based compensation expenses, listing fees, foreign exchange gains (losses) and investment income) for the second quarter of 2020 was $1,573,165, ahead of the Adjusted EBITDA of $1,382,117 reported for the same period in 2019.

Revenues

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $10,943,137, up 25% from revenues of $8,770,904 in the same period in 2019. Revenues were $10,943,137 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to revenues of $8,770,904 for the period ended June 30, 2019. Revenues in the comparative 2019 period represent revenues from the DTI business only as the skin care businesses, All Natural and Maritime Naturals, were acquired in December 2019.

DTI, the core dietary supplements business, saw an improvement in its financial performance in the second quarter of 2020, indicating that it has completed its recovery from a difficult fourth quarter of 2019. Management expects the revenues of this business to experience some fluctuation on a quarter-to-quarter basis, but ultimately continue to grow throughout 2020 with the launch of new complementary products and expansion into additional geographic territories. Also, revenues from the skin care businesses are expected to continue to grow as the products enter the U.S. market.

Selling and Marketing Expense

The Company incurred selling and marketing expenses of $4,788,764, or approximately 43.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3,523,242, or 40.2% of revenue, for the same period in 2019. In the 2019 period, management consciously scaled back online advertising to evaluate returns on investment. In Q2 2020, the level of online advertising was increased as management had become confident that its refined marketing strategy was gaining traction in the marketplace.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,272,825, compared to $1,302,960 for the same period in 2019. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of salaries and benefits, professional fees, occupancy costs and insurance. General and administrative expenses are relatively comparable to the same period in 2019 due to the fact that staff and operational costs are relatively stable. General and administrative expenses are expected to remain relatively fixed for foreseeable future periods.

Interest Expense and Financing Costs

Interest and financing costs of $180,991 were incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $533,475 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Interest and financing expenses have decreased significantly in 2020 periods compared to 2019 primarily due to renegotiations of the senior debt facility as well as lower interest rates and non-cash charges related to amortization of finance costs incurred in securing the loan.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company operating under the Dr. Tobias brand. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock currently serves customers in the United States and has rapid growth plans to expand into other markets. For more information, visit https://mimisrock.com.

For further information: David Kohler, CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]

