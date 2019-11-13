Mimi's Rock Corp. Announces Launch of Canadian Sales of Dr. Tobias Products

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. ("MR" or "the Company") (TSXV: MIMI), an online dietary supplement and wellness business, is pleased to announce the launch of its Dr. Tobias line of dietary supplements in Canada.

The first of the Dr. Tobias supplements are now available both via the drtobias.com e-commerce platform and on Amazon.ca. These will be followed by a cadence of additional products in the weeks and months ahead. Initially, Dr Tobias will be launching the brand's top-rated Omega 3 Fish Oil, known to support cardiovascular health, cognitive health and brain function, and its Multivitamin, a product which promotes eye, skin, membrane, and immune function and fosters strong bones and teeth.

"We are thrilled to be launching our Dr. Tobias brand in Canada. This marks our first new international market entrance for our business, beyond our primary marketplace (the USA) and is an important step in the execution of our planned multinational expansion. This product launch in Canada further demonstrates our team's ability to execute on our strategies and to bring our diversified products and brands to a virtually unlimited global market," said David Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock Corp.

These product launches have been made available on Amazon.ca and on the e-commerce platform drtobias.com.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company under which the Dr. Tobias brand is operated. The brand features more than 30 products, including the top-selling Colon Cleanse and the number-one selling Omega 3 Fish Oil, which is also the 4th largest Subscribe and Save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock now serves customers in the United States through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Dr. Tobias.com, and in Canada through Amazon.ca and Drtobias.com, with a plan for rapid growth and expansion into other markets. For more information, visit https://mimisrock.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Bloom Burton and its conference, Mimi's Rock Corp.'s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

