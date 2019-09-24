Mimi's Rock Corp. & Lennox Lewis Sign Definitive Agreement to Launch Branded Nutritional Supplements

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI) "The Company", an online dietary supplement and wellness company operating the Dr. Tobias brand, is pleased to announce, further to the joint venture announcement of July 8, 2019, the execution of a definitive agreement with three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis to develop and commercialize a new line of branded nutritional supplements.

The co-branded supplements will focus on men's health and wellness, and will feature products such as a Men's Multipack Vitamin. Products will be sold exclusively online.

Lennox will provide social media and marketing support in respect of the products, which will bear his name and likeness, and be co-branded with Dr. Tobias, leveraging the strength of the Dr. Tobias products with Lennox Lewis' reputation and celebrity as well as his significant following.

About Lennox Lewis:

Lennox Lewis, CM, CBE, nicknamed "The Lion", is a retired professional boxer who remains the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed title. He competed from 1989 to 2003, and is a three-time world heavyweight champion and two-time Lineal champion. Holding dual British and Canadian citizenship, Lewis represented Canada as an amateur in the 1988 Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company operating under the Dr. Tobias brand. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling Colon Cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock currently serves customers in the United States through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Dr. Tobias.com, with a rapid growth plan to expand into other markets. For more information, visit https://mimisrock.com.

