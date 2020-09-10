Mimi's Rock Announces Shareholder Approvals Obtained at Annual Meeting and the Cancellation and Issuance of Options

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced that all resolutions voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on September 8, 2020 were approved by shareholders. Shareholders voted in favour of the re-election of each of the incumbent directors, namely Telfer Hanson (Chair), Bryan Pearson (Lead Independent Director), David Grandin, Norman Betts, Charmaine Crooks and David Kohler.

In addition, the Company today announced the cancellation of an aggregate of 750,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and the issuance of Options to various employees, officers and directors to purchase up to a total of 920,000 Common Shares. The issued Options will expire 5 years from the date of grant and were issued on terms pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange policy and the Company's stock option plan.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

