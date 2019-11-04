Milwaukee® Announces the MX FUEL™ System of Cordless Light Equipment-Reducing Emissions, Noise, & Vibration on Jobsites Everywhere

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Milwaukee Tool is proud to announce the MX FUEL™ Equipment System. This groundbreaking cordless system revolutionizes the light equipment market by delivering the performance, run-time, and durability demanded by the trades without the hazards associated with emissions, noise, vibration, and the frustrations of gas maintenance. Each of the solutions on the MX FUEL™ System go beyond the limitations of gasoline and power cords and operate off one completely compatible battery system.

"More and more continues to be asked of trade professionals every single day. As these demands grow, they turn to manufacturers to help them stay safe and productive. At Milwaukee®, we're obsessed with proactively changing the lives of these users by developing the most effective solutions to the problems they face," said Andrew Plowman, Vice President of Product Management for Milwaukee Tool. "After spending more than 10,000 hours with users on thousands of jobsites globally, we discovered considerable safety and productivity challenges within some product categories – like gas-powered and AC equipment – due to very limited innovation. From gas headaches to design features that were causing stress on users' bodies over time, it was clear that today's equipment wasn't delivering on user needs. By dramatically reducing the hazards and frustrations of the light equipment that has dominated the marketplace for years, MX FUEL™ will fundamentally change jobsites everywhere."

MX FUEL™ Products Overview

During their jobsite research, Milwaukee® searched for the biggest improvements they could make to overall user safety and productivity. After analyzing the most prevalent pain points, Milwaukee chose 6 product focuses for the initial launch of MX FUEL™. Each of these products represent applications that have historically been challenging experiences for users due to stagnant equipment innovation and are the first battery-powered solutions of their kind.

MX FUEL™ 14" Cut-Off Saw: Delivers the best 14" cut-off saw experience by providing true 14" cut capacity, the fastest cuts from start to finish, and no gas headaches. No emissions, less vibration, and quiet operation allows users to work safer and be more productive.

Delivers the best 14" cut-off saw experience by providing true 14" cut capacity, the fastest cuts from start to finish, and no gas headaches. No emissions, less vibration, and quiet operation allows users to work safer and be more productive. MX FUEL™ Breaker: Delivers a faster, safer, and easier concrete demolition experience. This is the most productive breaker, providing the lowest vibration, lightest weight, and breaks over 2 tons per charge.

Delivers a faster, safer, and easier concrete demolition experience. This is the most productive breaker, providing the lowest vibration, lightest weight, and breaks over 2 tons per charge. MX FUEL™ Handheld Core Drill: Allows users the ability to core with more confidence through maximum control and enhanced safety with a patented clutch and AUTOSTOP™ Technology. It delivers the power to core up to 6" holes in reinforced concrete.

Allows users the ability to core with more confidence through maximum control and enhanced safety with a patented clutch and AUTOSTOP™ Technology. It delivers the power to core up to 6" holes in reinforced concrete. MX FUEL™ CARRY-ON™ 3600W/1800W Power Supply: Provides the best power for the job. Its compact size, quiet operation, and no emissions provide efficient, accessible power anywhere.

Provides the best power for the job. Its compact size, quiet operation, and no emissions provide efficient, accessible power anywhere. MX FUEL™ ROCKET™ Tower Light/Charger: The new way to light the site. It's the most portable 10' light for both indoor and outdoor use, providing up to 27,000 lumens of task and area lighting, withstanding the harshest jobsite environments.

The new way to light the site. It's the most portable 10' light for both indoor and outdoor use, providing up to 27,000 lumens of task and area lighting, withstanding the harshest jobsite environments. MX FUEL™ Sewer Drum Machine w/ POWERTREDZ™: Simplifies sewer calls and allows for one-person transportation in and out of a service van and up and down stairs. It has the power to clear roots up to 200 ft out while providing the best protection against the mess with an enclosed drum.

What is MX FUEL™?

The new MX FUEL™ Equipment System will be the platform that provides the technology and capability for Milwaukee® to take a giant step into the equipment space.

Like the M12™ and M18™ Systems, MX FUEL™ will feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations – the POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence, and the MX FUEL™ REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack – to deliver a platform of equipment solutions designed from the ground-up to exceed the demands of the professional trades.

Why MX FUEL™?

Ever since Milwaukee® first introduced the ability to utilize lithium-ion technology in power tools, a revolution has taken place on jobsites worldwide. The capabilities of cordless technology have been pushed to new limits, providing new solutions that challenge existing perceptions of what can be powered by cordless technology. But while power tools have received considerable benefits from cordless technology, the same cannot be as readily said about light equipment.

Exposure to emissions, vibration, and noise continues to create prevalent health concerns for professionals in the construction trades. The MX FUEL™ Equipment System is the output of years of tireless research and investment in new technology, ground-up development of new batteries, motors, and electronics – all simultaneously developed under one roof. Designed to take on the very same gas and AC equipment that the professional trades have depended on for years, this system eliminates the emissions, and reduces the overall noise, vibration, and frustrations of gas maintenance that have been deemed acceptable on jobsites for decades – and additionally eliminates tripping breakers, voltage drops, and trip hazards.

What is the Future of Milwaukee's Cordless Systems?

For professional users, safety and productivity are the keys to success. The ability to find solutions that will keep up with the breadth and depth of work they need to do is imperative. The Milwaukee Cordless MX FUEL™, M18™, and M12™ Systems complement each other to provide the right blend of power, performance and run-time for the job at hand.

MX FUEL™ will be the platform that delivers the technology necessary to provide best-in-class light equipment solutions. The System will continue to grow in light equipment solutions to replace gas on-site, and will remain compatible long-term.

The M18™ System, which now consists of 200+ solutions, has rapidly grown to become the largest professional cordless system. Its growth will not slow down as Milwaukee® continues to deliver power tool solutions that don't compromise on power and performance.

The M12™ System, the largest sub-compact system in the industry with 100+ solutions, will also expand - focusing on portable power and transforming inefficient manual tools into advanced workhorses powered by cordless technology.

Milwaukee Tool will remain unwavering in their commitment to delivering disruptive innovation by working alongside trade professionals to identify challenges and provide solutions that are unparalleled in enhancing jobsite safety and productivity. The future of the jobsite is cordless.

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that offer increased productivity and unmatched durability. Whether it is through their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, jobsite lighting, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, Milwaukee® is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

