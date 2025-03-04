Milo Surpasses $65 Million in Crypto Mortgage Volume

Milo continues to lead in crypto financing, reinforcing real-world utility for digital assets.

MIAMI, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Milo, a financial technology company and pioneer in crypto mortgage lending, has surpassed $65 million in total loan volume, highlighting the increasing demand for alternative financing. To date, Milo has originated over $250 million in mortgages across its various loan products, underscoring its expertise and the growing market interest in its innovative lending solutions.

"Our mission is to bridge digital assets with real estate and build long term wealth," said Josip Rupena, CEO and founder of Milo. "For many of our clients, fiat liquidity alone isn't sufficient to qualify for a mortgage. We're proud to redefine mortgage eligibility by allowing their Bitcoin wealth to count. As Bitcoin demand continues to rise, our solution becomes even more essential, enabling our clients to keep their Bitcoin forever and finally buy a home."

Milo offers up to 100% financing on home purchases, with loan amounts up to $5 million, eliminating the need for a cash down payment. By pledging digital assets as collateral, clients can invest in real estate while maintaining exposure to crypto appreciation. Milo safeguards client assets through industry-leading custodians Coinbase and BitGo while operating under strict regulatory oversight as a Soc2-compliant licensed lender.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the first mayor to receive his salary in Bitcoin and secure a crypto mortgage, praised Milo's innovation: "Milo's crypto mortgage let me buy property without selling my Bitcoin. This is the future of finance, and it's happening in Miami."

Milo's impact extends beyond home financing. Clients have built an additional $50 million in Bitcoin wealth by avoiding forced liquidations for down payments. The company has also returned over $30 million in Bitcoin to clients who have paid down or repaid their loans. Notably, Milo has never issued a margin call, even during extreme market volatility, underscoring its commitment to financial stability and responsible lending.

Expanding Crypto Lending Solutions

In addition to its crypto mortgage offerings, Milo recently introduced a crypto loan designed for digital asset holders seeking liquidity beyond mortgages. Soft-launched in Q4 2024 to its existing customer base, this product allows clients to borrow against their crypto holdings without selling, maintaining long-term investment potential. This expansion aligns with Milo's vision of helping clients unlock financial flexibility while retaining ownership of their digital assets.

Looking ahead, Milo is preparing to introduce additional lending solutions that cater to the evolving needs of digital asset investors. As the crypto market matures, Milo remains committed to pioneering innovative financial products that integrate digital assets into everyday financial decisions.

Milo is a financial technology company reimagining access to financial solutions for digital asset holders. Leveraging proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, Milo created the first crypto mortgage and has originated millions in loans, providing real-world utility for crypto investors. Milo's investors include M13, QED Investors, Metaprop, 10X Capital.

