MilliporeSigma Celebrates Topping-Out Ceremony for New Membrane Production Plant

"As a science and technology company, we want to pave the way for new therapies and contribute to improving the lives of patients around the world. With this strategically important production facility for our Life Science business sector, we are investing in future technologies, enabling additional growth and creating new jobs at our company's global headquarters," said Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Chris Ross, interim CEO of MilliporeSigma, added: "As a world-leading life science tools and solutions provider, we play a pivotal role in the growing biopharmaceutical membrane market. This investment increases our membrane manufacturing capacity and allows for more supply chain diversification. It also demonstrates our commitment to advancing the production of new therapies and our support for bringing important drugs to market."

The new membrane production plant is expected to create approximately 55 new jobs. Construction began in March and is expected to be completed in 2022, followed by production process validation and commercialization. The new, four-story membrane plant will incorporate immersion membrane casting equipment, quality control laboratories and offices.

Millipore Express® membranes from MilliporeSigma will be manufactured at the new facility in Darmstadt, then processed into filters for pharmaceutical production at MilliporeSigma's existing device Center of Excellence in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

With more than 50 years of experience in aseptic filtration, MilliporeSigma is an industry leader, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of products, services and testing for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Millipore Express® membranes and Durapore® membranes are produced today at the Center of Excellence for membrane manufacturing in Cork, Ireland. MilliporeSigma's Life Science Center in Cork remains a critical manufacturing facility within the company's global network.

