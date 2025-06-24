Millionaires on the Move: UK Braces for Historic Wealth Flight as Global Migration Peaks

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- A record-breaking 142,000 millionaires are projected to relocate this year, with the UK expected to see the largest net outflow of high-net-worth individuals by any country since international investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners and global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth began tracking millionaire migration 10 years ago.

According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, the UK is forecast to lose a staggering –16,500 millionaires in 2025 — more than double the anticipated –7,800 net outflow from China, ranked 2nd this year after topping the millionaire-loser leaderboard for the past decade. In stark contrast, the UAE retains its crown as the world's leading wealth magnet, with a record net inflow of +9,800 relocating millionaires expected this year — over 2,000 more than the US in 2nd place. +7,500 new wealthy migrants are forecast to make America home by year-end.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO at Henley & Partners, says "2025 marks a pivotal moment. For the first time in a decade of tracking, a European country leads the world in millionaire outflows. This isn't just about changes to the tax regime. It reflects a deepening perception among the wealthy that greater opportunity, freedom, and stability lie elsewhere. The long-term implications for Europe and the UK's economic competitiveness and investment appeal are significant."

For the first time, EU heavyweights France, Spain, and Germany are also expected to see net HNWI losses in 2025 — with projected net outflows of –800, –500, and –400 millionaires, respectively. Ireland (–100), Norway (–150), and Sweden (–50) are beginning to see significant wealth losses too, with many affluent Europeans relocating to more investor-friendly hubs on the continent.

Global winners: Where the wealth is heading

Key beneficiaries of this trend are Switzerland, set to attract a net gain of +3,000 migrating millionaires this year, while Italy, Portugal, and Greece are also forecast to see record inflows of +3,600, +1,400 and +1,200, respectively — driven by favorable tax regimes, lifestyle appeal, and active investment migration programs.

Outside of Europe, Saudi Arabia is the biggest riser on this year's inbound list, projected to see a net inflow of +2,400 new millionaires. Traditional destinations such as Singapore (+1,600), Australia (+1,000), Canada (+1,000), and New Zealand (+150) appear to be losing their appeal, with their lowest net inflows on record provisionally expected in 2025. Thailand (+450) is rapidly emerging as Southeast Asia's new safe haven, with Bangkok positioning itself as a key rival to Singapore.

Hong Kong (+800) and Japan (+600) are forecast to enjoy higher HNWI inflows this year, while Central American and Caribbean jurisdictions — including Costa Rica (+350), Panama (+300), the Cayman Islands (+200), and Bermuda (+50) — are all set to attract record numbers of wealthy migrants to their shores. Three African nations — Morocco (+100), Mauritius (+100), and the Seychelles (+50) — make it onto the inbound millionaire migration rankings for 2025.

Global losers: Where the wealth is leaving

In Asia, South Korea is expected to see significant net outflows of HNWIs (–2,400), more than double last year's figure. Vietnam (–300) is also beginning to see a worrying uptick in millionaire departures, and Pakistan (–100) continues to lose millionaires to the UAE. Taiwan (–100) presents a mixed picture: while its tech-driven economy remains robust with +65% millionaire growth over the past decade, growing tensions with China and a lack of luxury real estate options appear to be unsettling some of its wealthiest residents.

Despite ongoing instability in the Middle East, Israel is expected to show relatively modest outflows (–350), primarily to the US, while Lebanon (–200) faces concerning losses, with many wealthy individuals relocating to Cyprus, Greece, and the UAE. Iran (–200) is also losing HNWIs to the UAE.

In Latin America, Brazil (–1,200) and Colombia (–150) are both expected to see sizeable wealth drains, while the other BRICS nations — China (–7,800), India (–3,500), Russia (–1,500), and South Africa (–250) — are all on track to record their lowest net millionaire losses since Covid.

