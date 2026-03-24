MILLIE MOON CONTINUES CANADIAN EXPANSION WITH WALMART LAUNCH

Luxury Diapers, Sensitive Wipes, and Exclusive New Ms. Rachel Training Pants Now Available Nationwide

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Millie Moon, the award-winning diaper brand known for its premium quality at an accessible price, expands its Canadian reach with Walmart Canada. Families can now find Luxury Diapers, Sensitive Wipes, and Ms. Rachel Training Pants in stores nationwide, combining trusted, performance-driven essentials and playful, confidence-building potty-training solutions for toddlers.

Millie Moon Luxury Diapers, Sensitive Wipes, and Exclusive New Ms. Rachel Training Pants Now Available in Canada

Millie Moon's Luxury Diapers are designed with the brand's signature CloudTouch™ Softness, delivering a noticeably plush feel that 92% of sampled parents say is the softest diaper they've ever used* without the premium price tag. Engineered for performance, the diapers feature double leak guards, a snug high waistband for a secure fit, and an ultra-absorbent core that helps keep babies dry for up to 12 hours. Thoughtfully crafted without lotions, latex, or fragrance, the diapers are made with carefully selected materials and are certified by leading organizations, including OEKO-Tex and Dermatest, ensuring they are gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

In addition to Millie Moon's award-winning assortment launching at Walmart Canada, they will also be the exclusive Canadian retailer for Millie Moon Ms. Rachel Training Pants, created to support little ones through one of their biggest milestones. Ms. Rachel Training Pants combine trusted Millie Moon performance with cheerful, confidence-boosting designs that make potty training fun. Ms Rachel is loved by millions globally and this collaboration brings a sense of familiarity and excitement to the process, empowering both children and parents during this important transition.

To round out the collection, Millie Moon's Sensitive Wipes offer a gentle solution for everyday care. Millie Moon Sensitive Wipes offer gentle, plant-based care for everyday use. Made with a 99% natural, pH-balanced formula enriched with aloe, avocado, and marigold, they protect delicate skin without alcohol, parabens, phthalates, or perfume.

Millie Moon has quickly established itself as a trusted name in baby care, earning recognition across its full portfolio: Sensitive Wipes were named Best Wipes for Sensitive Skin in the 2025 Parents Best for Baby Awards, Training Pants were honored in the 2024 Best of The Bump Awards, and Luxury Diapers received recognition in the 2023 Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards. These accolades reinforce the brand's reputation for delivering luxuriously soft, high-performing essentials without a premium price tag.

Loved by families, Millie Moon Luxury Diapers, Sensitive Wipes, and Ms. Rachel Training Pants are now available at Walmart locations across Canada and online. For more information, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/ca or https://www.walmart.ca/en/c/brand/millie-moon

*Survey of 3,000 US parents

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores globally. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

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For More Information:

Nicole Daley / Daley Public Relations

[email protected] / 415.408.8664

SOURCE Millie Moon