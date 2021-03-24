Miller Lite Releases a Line of Candles inspired by Classic Bar Scents

The limited-edition candles use the power of scent to guide the sniffer on a journey back to their favorite local bar. Every sip, cap twist, spill and sing-a-long banger will come rushing back with just one sniff.

"We know Canadians are feeling nostalgic for their favourite bars right now so we wanted to create an experience that instantly transported them back" said Joy Ghosh, Senior Brand Director, Molson Coors. "We owe so many amazing memories to our local bars and this initiative is our way of saying thank you, and we can't wait to be back."

The candles come in three magnificently curated scents - Dive Bar (Must, Tobacco, Pine, Yeast), Game Day Bar (Salted Peanut, Jalapeno, Cracked Leather) and Beer Garden (Green Moss, Warm Pretzel, Cracked Wood, Sunburn) – so you can bring a little bit of the bar home with you, all while supporting the industry you love and miss.

The candles can be pre-ordered now at shop.MillerLite.com and orders will be shipped at the end of April.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

SOURCE Molson Coors Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Hannah Choat, Citizen Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

www.molson.com

