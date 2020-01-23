Millennials Swap Selfies For Self-Improvement

Global study "Generation Travel" from Hotels.com identifies new type of traveller focused on self-betterment — all hail the "Intrepid Improver"

Hotels.com ® launches major new annual global report, "Generation Travel," which focuses on millennial travel, revealing a new traveller profile more obsessed with self-improvement than selfies

"Generation Travel" by Hotels.com identifies "Intrepid Improvers," with 81% of Canadian millennials who travel to enrich and improve

8 in 10 are willing to pay up to 50% more for holidays offering self-improvement

Millennials would rather get fitter (47%) , improve their mental health (36%) or learn a new skill (29%) than find love (17%) in 2020

Forest bathing, animal therapy and Onsen therapy — the remarkable retreats Canadian millennials will take in 2020

Not for the faint-hearted, these travellers will give up social media ( 50%) , alcohol (45%) , and the internet (42%) on their self-help quests

Japan , Thailand and Canada are the top destinations for personal enhancement

A new global study "Generation Travel" from Hotels.com has uncovered the "Intrepid Improver," a new type of millennial traveler shunning sun, sea and all-inclusives for vacations that promise to deliver better versions of themselves. These self-improvement-seeking travellers make up 81% of Canadian millennial explorers, who claim they now travel to enrich their mental or physical health, broaden their horizons or learn new skills.

Generation self-entitled? More like generation self-improvement. Intrepid Improvers are slightly more interested in learning-based holidays, mental health and well-being improvement retreats (29%) than their boomer counterparts (24%). Nearly a third (29%) state these types of getaways are now their main holiday of the year, while nearly one in four will set time aside at the end of the year for a self-enriching trip.

This desire to improve is serious business. Almost two-thirds (62%) would pay more for a holiday that they feel benefits them mentally, physically or emotionally, and eight in 10 (86%) millennials are willing to fork out up to 50 percent more. Furthermore, a whopping 50 percent are prepared to give up social media, alcohol (45%), the internet (42%) and makeup or grooming (30%) in order to reap the rewards of a self-improvement trip.

What's driving the Intrepid Improver?

For almost a third of these travellers, the quest for self-betterment is about maintaining or improving their mental health (35%). For others, it's about staying healthy (42%), gaining inspiration (20%) or becoming a better person (19%). Just 3 percent are in it for the double taps.

See ya, Cupid — more 20- to 30-somethings also say they would like to get fitter (47%), improve their mental health (36%) or learn a new skill (29%) than find love (17%) in 2020. Additionally, four in 10 (41%) say that, when returning home from any holiday, they would be more likely to boast about a new understanding of another culture or an enriching experience (39%), than about a holiday romance (14%).

For those already partnered up, the study shows that when it comes to travel buddies, bae is best. Intrepid Improvers favour sharing the experience of bettering themselves abroad with a partner (44%), over friends (17%), family (9%) or going it alone (19%) — and a quarter (29%) are considering a relationship retreat for their next trip!

The Intrepid Improver's wish list

Millennials' eagerness to experience new things is set to bring more unconventional holidays and retreats to the mainstream. While cooking trips (53%), language courses (32%), and seeing local history firsthand (31%) all ranked highest overall, Intrepid Improvers are also exploring more unusual routes to enhancement.

Young travellers are taking their rehydration game to the next level and are embracing the healing powers of water, sinking into Onsen therapy (46%), which involves soaking in hot springs or mineral baths to boost blood flow, circulation and metabolism.

Even more nature-inspired activities top the "yes, I'd try that" list, including forest bathing (18%) — an activity involving getting up close and personal with, you got it, the forest — animal therapy (28%) and body cleansing retreats (21%).

Those keen to focus specifically on their personal development are unleashing their inner maestro, with 26 percent stating they would try music therapy, and a further 27 percent seeking an interpersonal skill development retreat. Others also list life-coaching retreats (28%), anger management workshops (14%), laughter camps (13%), colour therapy (13%) or existential therapy (10%) as options to finding their better selves.

A further 38 percent looking to nurture their mental health say they would be open to a mindfulness retreat, while 47 percent of fitness fans would like to attend a hiking group, pursue an adventure such as surfing camp (17%), kayaking (18%) or free diving (12%).

Inspiring long-term changes

According to these holiday-goers, the benefits far outweigh some of the unorthodox methods. Nearly a quarter (24%) of Intrepid Improvers who have been on these types of holidays claim to have finally learned how to relax, while 32 percent state they've become more fit and connected with their inner self (26%).

These alternative holidays are also inspiring positive change, with nearly 40 percent (36%) claiming to have quit social media. More than half (60%) made a career change or started their own business, 39 percent started exercising more, 25 percent rebuilt a friendship and nearly one in five (18%) took up a new hobby.

Josh Belkin, VP of Global Brand from Hotels.com brand commented, "The Hotels.com report into global millennial travellers has identified a new type of vacationer, one that is actively investing in becoming better versions of themselves — and we love their dedication! Having a standard hotel these days just isn't going to cut it with these experience-hungry travellers, and Hotels.com can offer a whole range of unusual and innovative stays that will take their holiday to the next level. Let's get improving!"

The top styles of self-improvement holidays and destinations

TOP MENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS GETAWAYS Onsen / hot spring therapy 39% Mindfulness 38% Yoga retreat 30% Stress management 22% Detox and medical spas 21%

MOST POPULAR PICKS FOR FITNESS BUFFS Hiking or walking group 47% Fitness festival 26% Running 22% Detox retreat 20% Kayaking vacation 18%

TOP PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT ESCAPES Self-confidence building retreat 30% Relationship retreat 29% Life coaching sessions 28% Creativity retreats 27% Music therapy 27%

TOP 5 SKILLS TRAVELLERS ARE KEEN TO LEARN ON HOLIDAY Cooking 53% Foreign language 32% Local history or culture 31% Photography 28% Botany, growing plants, plant-based medicine 22%

TOP 5 SELF-IMPROVEMENT HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS Japan 12% Thailand 12% Canada 10% New Zealand 8% Italy 8%

