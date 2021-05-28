Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Strengthens Management Team with the Addition of Jason Banducci as VP, Corporate Development

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPM) is pleased to announce today that Mr. Jason Banducci has been appointed as Vice President, Corporate Development of Millennial. Mr. Banducci will begin his new role with Millennial on August 3, 2021.

Mr. Banducci is a finance professional with nearly a decade of experience across corporate finance, banking, mergers & acquisitions and capital markets. Prior to joining Millennial, Jason served as Vice President, Investment Banking at Stifel GMP where he covered the mining industry and advised clients on a wide range of strategic initiatives including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, streaming & royalty transactions, strategic investments and various debt and equity financing alternatives. Jason worked in the mining investment banking group at GMP Securities prior to it being acquired by Stifel Financial Corp. and began his career at TD Bank in commercial lending. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Western Ontario. Millennial's CEO Jason Kosec stated, "we are thrilled to add Jason to our already dynamic management team. His experience in M&A and market know-how will be a valuable addition to the Company, and his prior experience working with Millennial will allow him to hit the ground running on day 1. This is another great addition to Millennial."

Option and RSU Grants

Millennial also announces today that it has granted to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, an aggregate total of 3,427,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") exercisable at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of five years and the vesting terms are one quarter (1/4) upon grant, one quarter (1/4) one (1) year after the date of grant, one quarter (1/4) two (2) years after the date of grant and one quarter (1/4) three (3) years after the date of grant. These options have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Company has also granted an aggregate total of 2,003,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain officers and directors of the Company under the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"). The full text of the RSU Plan is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The RSUs will vest one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, one third (1/3) two (2) years after the date of grant and one third (1/3) three (3) years after the date of grant. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one Common Share.

ABOUT MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Millennial Precious Metals (TSX.V:MPM) is a Nevada-based development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its seven gold projects. The Company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects, Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 776,000 ounces of Au oxide (60.8 million tonnes at 0.40 g/t gold; effective date of November 18, 2020) and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 427,000 ounces of Au oxide (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t gold; effective date of November 15, 2020). Each of the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Estimate for the Wildcat Project, Pershing County, Nevada, United States", dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of November 18, 2020 prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) and the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mountain View Project, Washoe Country, Nevada, USA", dated November 25, 2020 with an effective date of November 15, 2020, prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) is available on Millennial's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Millennial Precious Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets. The Company is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders by applying a systematic strategy to develop all seven gold projects over the next few years.

Leonardo De Souza, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for the scientific and technical information contained in this press release and is an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43- 101.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the business development objectives and plans of Millennial.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release are based on certain factors and assumptions. While Millennial considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Further, these forward looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with mineral exploration, (3) a decreased demand for precious metals, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay exploration and development of the property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems, (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to finance operations and growth, (7) inability to obtain all necessary permitting and financing, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Millennial does not assume an obligation to update these forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

