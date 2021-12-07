Millennial Intersects 0.90 g/t Au Over 27.6m, Within Broader Intercept of 0.32 g/t Oxide Au Over 164.6m at Mountain View Project

MVCD-0013 returned an intercept of 0.32 g/t oxide Au over 164.6m including intercepts of 0.94 g/t Au over 21.3m and 0.90 g/t Au over 27.6m (refer to Table 1 for detailed interval results and Figure 5 for cross section).

Higher-grade zones are present at the top of the hole near surface and extend approximately 40m past the current pit shell (refer to Figure 5)

MVCD-0013 was designed to convert resources within the current block model from Inferred to Indicated in support of the updated mineral resource and PEA in 2022



Consistent with previous observations, mineralized rhyolite at Mountain View is situated directly below the alluvium, which is composed of sand, gravels and boulders as seen in Figure 5. As a result, it is expected that pre-stripping for open-pit mining will not require conventional drilling and blasting, potentially reducing mining costs.

MVCD-0008, MVCD-0010, MVCD-0011, and MVCD-0012 holes were drilled within the northeastern, lower grade portion of the current pit shell (refer to Table 1 for detailed interval results and Figures 1-4 for cross sections).

Drill holes were designed to convert resources within the current block model and for metallurgical work on the lower grade zones



MVCD-0008, MVCD-0010, MVCD-0011, MVCD-0012 were all successful in infilling the block model to aid in resource conversion.



MVCD-0010 mineralization extended 24m beyond the current pit shell; MVCD-0012 mineralization extended 92m beyond the current pit shell

Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director of Millennial stated, "we are pleased with the recent results at our Mountain View project, highlighted by MVCD-0013. The consistency of grade continues to impress our technical team at site. It was especially nice to see the highest-grade portion of MVCD-0013 near surface and extending ~40m past the current pit shell, which has the potential to enhance project economics. The team at site will continue to drill through the winter months at Mountain View. We expect to complete the drill program in Q1 2022 which will feed the updated resource and PEA later in 2022."

Millennial Webinar Scheduled for December 9, 2021:

Millennial will provide a 2021 year-end update presentation during a webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital on December 9, 2021, at 2:00pm EST. The webinar will feature a presentation from Jason Kosec, President, CEO and Director as well as a Q&A session.

Mountain View Project Overview:

Mountain View is located within the Deep Hole mining district in Nevada, 24km north of the town of Gerlach within Washoe County. The project area is covered by a 3,169-acre land package consisting of 154 unpatented claims, located on federally owned lands administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Gold-dominated mineralization at Mountain View consists of low sulfidation epithermal veins and disseminated oxide and sulphide mineralization hosted in Cenozoic volcanic rocks. Mountain View has an Inferred mineral resource estimate containing 427,000 ounces of Au (oxide) (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t Au; effective date of November 15, 2020).

ABOUT MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Millennial Precious Metals (TSXV:MPM) (OTCQB:MLPMF) is a Nevada-based exploration and development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its seven gold projects. The Company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects, Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 776,000 ounces of Au oxide (60.8 million tonnes at 0.40 g/t Au; effective date of November 18, 2020) and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 427,000 ounces of Au oxide (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t Au; effective date of November 15, 2020). Each of the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Estimate for the Wildcat Project, Pershing County, Nevada, United States", dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of November 18, 2020 prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) and the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mountain View Project, Washoe Country, Nevada, USA", dated November 25, 2020 with an effective date of November 15, 2020, prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) is available on Millennial's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Millennial Precious Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets. The Company is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders by applying a systematic strategy to develop all seven gold projects over the next few years.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Leonardo De Souza, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for the scientific and technical information contained inthis press release and is an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43- 101.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the business development objectives and plans of Millennial.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release are based on certain factors and assumptions. While Millennial considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Further, these forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with mineral exploration, (3) a decreased demand for precious metals, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay exploration and development of the property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems, (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to finance operations and growth, (7) inability to obtain all necessary permitting and financing, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Millennial does not assume an obligation to update these forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Millennial Precious Metals Corp.

