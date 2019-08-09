Millennial Esports Gaming Studio Launches World's Fastest Gamer Mobile Esports Competition to Massive Success

The Eden-Games-owned and -developed Gear.Club is an Apple 'Editors Choice' realistic driving experience available on the Apple and Android mobile platforms. Players can race and explore in a vast, car-loving universe.

World's Fastest Gamer is a unique competition that finds talented esports racers and gives them the opportunity to go from virtual to reality to become a real-life racing driver.

This month Millennial's World's Fastest Gamer and Gear.Club joined forces to drive massive interest in both brands. Gear.Club gamers had the chance to qualify for World's Fastest Gamer by taking part in a qualifying tournament on the mobile platform.

The winner will join nine other gamers to compete for the chance to take part in a real-world race programme competing at circuits such as Daytona, Spa, and Silverstone.

The unique prize package drove a 280 percent increase in people playing Gear.Club and a four-fold increase in downloads. Entrants from around the world completed more than 382,000km to try to race their way into contention.

Since its launch, Gear.Club has been downloaded more than 12.8 million times. Meanwhile, the Eden-developed F1 Mobile game recently launched to overwhelmingly positive reviews and huge download numbers. In the nine months since it's release, F1 Mobile has been downloaded more than 11 million times.

"Eden was the first traditional racing studio to switch to mobile, and the results have proven to be a big winner for Millennial Esports," said Millennial Esports President and CEO, Darren Cox.

"The market reaction has been huge, particularly in North America and Europe. Millennial Esports will continue to leverage World's Fastest Gamer and other assets to drive downloads at low cost while using a portion of recently raised funds to enable Eden to develop its own new IP that will provide significant sources of revenue in 2020 and beyond."

"I believe we are still only scratching the surface for mobile racing games."

While Millennial Esports was delivering its successful restructuring plan, Eden Games continued its tradition of making industry-leading moves. As the developer of the F1 Mobile game for Codemasters, Eden has achieved commercial and critical success just nine months after launch. F1 Mobile's 11 million downloads and regular features from the Apple App Store demonstrate that after the success of Test Drive Unlimited and V-Rally, Eden Games remains at the top of its game.

Millennial Esports and Eden Games will reveal further updates later this month at GamesCon 2019 in Cologne. New Eden Games-developed titles over the next two years will include esports-specific modules, more social interaction, and – where regulation allows – wagering. Eden Games will also continue to develop its cutting-edge AI product, increasingly weaving it into future game releases.

"It has been an exciting year for all the team at Eden Games with the success of F1 Mobile and the wonderful partnership with World's Fastest Gamer and Gear.Club," said Eden Games Co-Founder David Nadal.

"We're very excited about our upcoming announcements for GamesCon. Like our gamers playing F1 Mobile and Gear.Club around the world – we're moving forward very quickly with some important new gaming developments."

About Millennial Esports Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp. (MEC) recently restructured its business and leadership team. MEC now focuses exclusively on two areas – esports racing and esports data provision. With publishing, IP, content, and data expertise in its portfolio, combined with a new board and management team, MEC is ready to lead the rush to profitability in the esports industry.

MEC aims to revolutionize esports racing and the racing gaming genre via its industry-leading gaming studio Eden Games (Lyon, France), which focuses on mobile racing games and its unique motorsport IP, including World's Fastest Gamer (created and managed by wholly-owned subsidiary IDEAS+CARS, Silverstone UK).

Building on the leading position of Stream Hatchet (a Barcelona, Spain-based wholly-owned subsidiary) MEC provides robust esports data and management information to brands, sponsors, and industry leaders. This data allows the esports industry to monetize the huge number of eyeballs in the gaming and esports space.

