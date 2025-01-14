Milka brand Bubbly Alpine Milk "Chocolat" recalled due to undeclared hazelnut
Jan 14, 2025, 19:29 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Bubbly Alpine Milk "Chocolat"
Issue: Food - Allergen - Tree nut
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
