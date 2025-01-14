Milka brand Bubbly Alpine Milk "Chocolat" recalled due to undeclared hazelnut

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jan 14, 2025, 19:29 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - 

Product: Bubbly Alpine Milk "Chocolat"

Issue: Food - Allergen - Tree nut

Distribution: 
Alberta
British Columbia
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

