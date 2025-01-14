Milka brand Bubbly Alpine Milk "Chocolat" recalled due to undeclared hazelnut

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Bubbly Alpine Milk "Chocolat"

Issue: Food - Allergen - Tree nut

Distribution:

Alberta

British Columbia

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Quebec

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

