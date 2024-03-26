Milk Partners and The Sandbox signed the MoU for expanding the blockchain ecosystem

- Milk Partners Co., Ltd, signed MoU with The Sandbox which is an open metaverse UGC (User Generated Contents) platform

- Expecting to generate synergy with both companies' partners by providing upgraded blockchain and metaverse user experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Milk partners Co., Ltd. (CEO, Jungmin Cho), which operates the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform, 'MiL.k', announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Sandbox, an open metaverse UGC (User Generated Contents) platform.

On 25th Mar, the MoU ceremony held at Milk partners office with major team members of both companies including Jungmin Cho (CEO of Milk partners) and Sebastian Borget (Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox Global) to agree on the strategic partnerships and mutual cooperation.

MOU signed ceremony between Milk Partners and The Sandbox Global

The Sandbox is the blockchain based metaverse platform providing free 3D production tools for content creation that allows anyone to easily create, own, and monetize gaming content while enjoying content from various brands in a new way in the metaverse. The Sandbox earned over 5 million global users and has partnered with more than 800 leading companies, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Netmarble, CJ ENM, Cube Entertainment, LINE Studio and other global brands.

Through this partnership, both companies plan to provide users with the expanded blockchain and metaverse experience, as well as generate positive synergy by implementing co-marketing activities on the metaverse with various partners of each company.

MiL.k, the blockchain based loyalty integration platform operated by Milk Partners Co.,Ltd, has a number of domestic and global partners representing each industry such as travel, leisure, shopping, and lifestyle. Through this MoU, diverse collaboration opportunities for MiL.k's partners are expected.

Jungmin Cho, CEO of Milk Partners Co., Ltd. said, "In addition to our rich partnership line up, we are expecting to generate various synergy with The Sandbox, the leader of Metaverse. We are planning to provide unique experience with various co-marketing activities. Please looking forward to it!"

Sebastian Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, said, "Through this collaboration with MiL.k, and launching together innovative programs at major retail & consumer stores across South Korea domestic market, powered by blockchain technology, we're looking forward to onboarding new audiences onto The Sandbox open metaverse platform, introducing them to the exciting opportunities of the Creators Economy" said Sebastian Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox. "South Korea remains one of the most dynamic markets for The Sandbox and we're excited to see how this will funnel further growth and adoption of Web3 technology through this partnership between MiL.k and The Sandbox".

Meanwhile, MiL.k is the blockchain based loyalty integration platform that allows users to collect and use points or mileage from various companies. Through MiL.k, users can integrate reward points from different service companies into the single asset, Milk Coin (MLK) and with Milk Coin, users can exchange with MiL.k's partners' points to use the service more efficiently. Currently, MiL.k is partnering with major domestic companies such as OK Cashback (loyalty program of the second largest group, SK Group), Lotte L.POINT (loyalty program of Lotte Group), CU (No.1 convenience store in Korea), Megabox (Top multiplex), Yanolja (No.1 Online Travel Agency in Korea), Jin Air (LCC brand of Korean air), and Daily Hotel (Premium Online Travel Agency), as well as point exchange services and business partnerships with global partners such as airasia (global LCC) and Getplus (The loyalty coalition of Djarum Group).

