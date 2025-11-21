MILITARY METALS ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) of a minimum of 6,944,445 units of the Company ("Units") for minimum gross proceeds of approximately $2,500,000 (the "Minimum Offering") and a maximum of 8,333,334 Units for maximum gross proceeds of approximately $3,000,000 at a purchase price of $0.36 per Unit (the "Maximum Offering" and together with the Minimum Offering, the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share", and together with the Units, Shares and Warrants, the "Securities") at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date issuance.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions. The Securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.militarymetalscorp.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company will issue to eligible finders non-transferable finders' warrants ("Finder's Warrants") of up to 7.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.55 each for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for technical work, including completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Company's flagship Trojarová antimony-gold project and definition infill drilling. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 27, 2025.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and the Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States, absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the Offering and anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

