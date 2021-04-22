Miku, The Leader in Contact-Free, Real-Time Respiratory Monitoring, Introduces The New Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor

The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor enables parents to gain peace of mind and confidence as their child sleeps. The Miku Pro provides the data to get to know your own child's normal breathing patterns, which can be used to spot ongoing events and patterns. Miku believes that knowledge is power, and for today's parents, knowing your baby or child's normal breathing patterns, sleep cycles and nursery conditions will empower you to make informed decisions about your child's sleep and wellness.

"At Miku, our approach to monitoring is contact-free. Our sensors become an extension of the parent so it's like they're right there. Monitoring should be easy. No wearables, no charging, and no washing. This is what we call Modern Parenting," says Colt Seman, Miku Co-Founder and CMO.

Miku Co-founder and CEO Eric White added, "The new Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor uses our disruptive and innovative technology to capture respiratory and sleeping patterns with no physical contact. The Miku Pro also provides an analytics platform for future innovations."

Miku Pro features include:

SensorFusion: Our proprietary technology is now paired with an 8-core Qualcomm processor to deliver real-time breathing, sleep analytics, 1080p HD video, and alerts with no latency.

Our proprietary technology is now paired with an 8-core Qualcomm processor to deliver real-time breathing, sleep analytics, 1080p HD video, and alerts with no latency. Grows With Your Child: Because the Miku Pro is contact-free, parents can make sure their little one is getting the sleep they need, even as they get older. Miku Pro can be used on children years 0-12.

Because the Miku Pro is contact-free, parents can make sure their little one is getting the sleep they need, even as they get older. Miku Pro can be used on children years 0-12. Nothing to Wear : Contact-free means no wires or wearables, charging, or washing. It also means that baby can wear any article of clothing and sleep in any position.

: Contact-free means no wires or wearables, charging, or washing. It also means that baby can wear any article of clothing and sleep in any position. Room Environment: Temperature, humidity, sound, and light sensors help you set ideal conditions for baby's sleep.

Temperature, humidity, sound, and light sensors help you set ideal conditions for baby's sleep. Pinch-to-Zoom: Get even closer to every smile, cry, and giggle with the ability to zoom on your video feed.

Get even closer to every smile, cry, and giggle with the ability to zoom on your video feed. Wider Field of View: See more of what you love and the surrounding nursery with 140 degrees of visibility.

Miku has captured over 30 billion breaths and has published a 5,000 hour IRB (Institutional Review Board) approved clinical study.

Miku's SensorFusion™ technology and corresponding data analysis offer the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns, which can indicate illness before other symptoms present. According to substantiated medical research , respiration patterns can be one of the earliest indicators of illness, prior to any observable changes in other vitals such as body temperature, oxygen saturation or heart rate.

The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor is available for purchase for $399 at mikucare.com and will also be available for purchase at select retailers including Amazon, buybuy BABY, Babylist, Best Buy, Target.com, and more.

Miku Pro Video Link here

About Miku

Miku's mission is to empower parents and caregivers with greater awareness and confidence to support their child's sleep, health, and development. The tech company has modernized the monitoring industry with their proprietary SensorFusion™ technology that delivers real time, contact-free breathing and sleep monitoring and requires no wearables along with standard-setting safety features in a sleek, modern design. For more information, visit mikucare.com .

SOURCE Miku

For further information: Katie Hammond, [email protected] , 310.489.1165