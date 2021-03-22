Middlefield Group Virtually Opens The Market
Mar 22, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Dean Orrico, President and Chief Executive Officer, Middlefield Group, Robert Lauzon, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Middlefield Group, Jeremy Brasseur, Managing Director, Middlefield Group and their team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the International Clean Power Dividend Fund (TSX: CLP.UN) and open the market.
Formed in 1979, Middlefield Group creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and holds approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, hedge funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund. CLP.UN commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on March 18, 2021. http://www.middlefield.com/
Date: Monday, March 22, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
