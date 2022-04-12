Middlefield Group Opens the Market

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow-Through LPs, and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships. http://www.middlefield.com/

The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

