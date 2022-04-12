Middlefield Group Opens the Market
Apr 12, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Dean Orrico, President and Chief Executive Officer, Middlefield Group, Robert Lauzon, Chief Investment Officer, Middlefield Group, Jeremy Brasseur, Executive Chairman, Middlefield Group, and their team joined Robert Peterman, Head, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of three new ETFs: Middlefield Sustainable Global Dividend ETF (TSX: MDIV), Middlefield Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend ETF (TSX: MINF), & Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF (TSX: MINN).
Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow-Through LPs, and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships. http://www.middlefield.com/
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Nancy Tham, [email protected]
Share this article