Midas Gold Files Technical Report for Stibnite Gold Project Feasibility Study on SEDAR

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Midas Gold Corp. (TSX: MAX) (OTCQX: MDRPF) today announced that it has filed an independent technical report on SEDAR in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") that details the results of the recent feasibility study on the company's Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho (the "Technical Report").

Minor changes were made to the economic model in the process of finalizing the Technical Report that resulted in slightly lower initial capital costs and similar overall economic indicators relative to the estimates included in the December 22, 2020 news release. The fundamental results of the economic analyses remain unchanged.

To view and download the Technical Report titled "Stibnite Gold Project Feasibility Study Technical Report" dated January 27, 2021, please visit www.sedar.com. The Technical Report will also be available on the Company's website at www.midasgoldcorp.com.

Qualified Persons

The Technical Report was compiled by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3") under the direction of independent qualified persons (as defined under NI 43-101) ("QPs" or "Qualified Persons") and in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The QPs responsible for the Technical Report include: Richard Zimmerman, SME-RM (onsite and offsite infrastructure, cost estimating and financial modeling) and Art Ibrado, P.E. (mineral processing) with M3; Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. (mineral resources) with Kirkham Geosystems Ltd.; Christopher Martin, C.Eng. (metallurgy) with Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd.; Grenvil Dunn, C.Eng. (hydrometallurgy) with Hydromet WA (Pty) Ltd.; Chris Roos, P.E. (mineral reserves) and Scott Rosenthal P.E. (mine planning) with Value Consulting, Inc.; and Peter Kowalewski, P.E. (tailings storage facility and closure) with Tierra Group International, Ltd.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Austin Zinsser, SME-RM, Sr. Resource Geologist for Midas Gold Idaho, Inc., and a Qualified Person.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project.

