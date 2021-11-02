Microsoft Service Provider and Fast Track Partner Cloud Revolution Endorses Vantage DX for Microsoft Teams Call Quality Analytics

Based in Colorado, Cloud Revolution is a 20-year Microsoft partner focused on connecting clients with modern workplace cloud solutions from Microsoft, including Microsoft Teams. They have mid-market clients around the world in government, retail, and manufacturing, with most depending on Microsoft Teams to conduct business.

Cloud Revolution chose Martello Vantage DX for its deep and rapid insight into Microsoft Teams call quality: "Vantage DX helps our customers deliver exceptional Microsoft Teams user experiences, providing IT teams with actionable data on the call quality experienced by Microsoft Teams users in minutes, without the need to install any agents", said Chad McGreanor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Revolution. "Microsoft Teams has become mission-critical for most of our customers, so adding this capability to our offering ensures that their Microsoft Teams users have a stellar experience, whether working from home or the office".

"We share with Cloud Revolution a passion for delivering top notch Microsoft Teams user experiences to customers", said Mike Danforth, VP Global Sales and Partnerships at Martello. "We look forward to growing our relationship with Cloud Revolution and enabling their success with capabilities that enhance their Microsoft 365 offering".

Vantage DX is a single platform DEM suite designed to optimize the 'work from anywhere' Microsoft 365 and Teams user experience. Vantage DX provides industry-leading Microsoft 365 and Teams user experience monitoring and analytics capabilities, allowing IT teams to rapidly prioritize and resolve performance issues impacting the user experience, and proactively optimize future performance. Request a Demo of Vantage DX.

Cloud Revolution is a Gold Certified Microsoft partner with several competencies including, Communications, Messaging, Cloud Productivity, Collaboration and Content, and Windows and Devices - we're passionate about connecting people through modern technology. We also have three unique Microsoft Advanced Specializations including, Microsoft Teams Calling, Adoption & Change Management, and Microsoft Teams Rooms and Devices. Cloud Revolution provides services throughout the entire cloud-services lifecycle beginning with Planning and Envisioning all the way through Enablement services and post deployment support.



Traditional, antiquated corporate processes and technology are what drive us to encourage change within companies. For us, this starts with collaboration and specifically enabling the work from anywhere experience with Microsoft Teams. We strive for excellence, and that is reflected in the people that are part of the team. Including Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals and Microsoft Certified Masters, we have experience breaking through technology and corporate barriers. From leading executive sessions and enabling collaboration transformation with people – we've seen it all. The 4th revolution is the Cloud Revolution. Visit Cloud Revolution at https://www.cloudrevolution.us/.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and analytics and unified communications performance analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989

