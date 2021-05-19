Microsoft Innovator, Dave Jaworski, joins INEO's Board of Directors

"We are pleased to have Dave join INEO's Board of Directors," said Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer of INEO. "Dave's technology and business expertise along with his strong relationships in the Silicon Valley and Seattle tech ecosystems will be great assets to the Company. I'm thrilled to be working with him going forward. Additionally, in conjunction with adding Dave, we have accepted the resignation of Gurm Sangha from the INEO Board and wish to thank Gurm for his dedication and service in helping guide the Company through it's first year of being a public entity."

"INEO has a bright future ahead of it," said Gurm Sangha former Director of INEO. "I'm pleased to have helped the Company through the RTO process and build a sound foundation for INEO's future growth prospects.

Jaworski has a Bachelor of Science/Computer Science degree from the University of Manitoba and also sits on the advisory board of Payworks, a leading expert in the field of total workforce management solutions to businesses across Canada.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers with The Welcoming System, a patented in-store and online advertising platform that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The Welcoming System is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO-V". INEO Solutions Inc. is a registered trademark of INEO Tech Corp. For more information please visit www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

