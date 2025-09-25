Microserve Wins Boardroom-as-a-Service Contract to Modernize Government Collaboration

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Microserve is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Government of Alberta (GoA) to deliver a transformative Boardroom-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution to modernize meeting spaces across the Province's ministries, agencies, and other approved organizations. This milestone initiative is a bold step toward enabling scalable, high-performance, hybrid collaboration for one of Canada's largest and most geographically distributed public sector organizations.

By offering this service, the Government of Alberta is supporting the strong demand for more modern and efficient collaboration infrastructure across its stakeholders. This initiative will support up to 1,400 rooms across the Government of Alberta's facilities province-wide.

"We're honoured to support the GoA's vision with a flexible, scalable, and sustainable BaaS solution designed around real user needs" said Nigel Brown, VP of Professional Services at Microserve. "Microserve has a long history of supporting the Government of Alberta's audio visual initiatives dating back to 2006, and we're proud to continue that legacy through this transformative program."

A Vision for the Future of Government Collaboration

With over 4.4 million residents and hundreds of ministries, boards, and commissions, the Government of Alberta needed more than a traditional AV upgrade. The challenge was to modernize outdated systems, reduce operational complexity, and provide consistent meeting experience whether someone is sitting in a room in Edmonton or dialing in from a small office in Slave Lake.

Microserve's BaaS solution addresses these goals with:

Persona-based Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) designs built on Cisco and Logitech solutions, tailored to the unique needs of each room type

Remote monitoring and diagnostics through tools like Microsoft Pro Management Portal and Logitech Sync

through tools like Microsoft Pro Management Portal and Logitech Sync A four-tier support model , including on-site service from Microsoft Teams Room-certified technicians

, including on-site service from Microsoft Teams Room-certified technicians Subscription-based pricing to ensure predictable costs and sustainable growth

"We've built this solution to be as user-friendly as it is technically robust," said Greg MacDonald, AV Solutions Director at Microserve. "It's not just about connecting a room—it's about connecting people."

Built to Scale Across Alberta

Beyond core government offices, this contract is accessible to over 430 approved public sector organizations across Alberta, including:

274 municipalities

68 school boards and divisions

28 post-secondary institutions

21 crown corporations and public agencies

Public health, emergency services, and library systems

This broad access ensures that Alberta's BaaS initiative can have a lasting, province-wide impact, bringing equitable, high-quality collaboration spaces to organizations of every size and scope.

What This Means for Alberta

The impact of this collaboration is already clear:

Standardized, modern meeting experiences across government entities

across government entities Higher uptime and faster support SLAs

Reduced lifecycle costs through proactive maintenance and centralized monitoring

through proactive maintenance and centralized monitoring Better hybrid meeting experiences for public servants, community leaders, and residents alike

See It in Action

The first installations are set to begin in August 2025, and momentum is building fast. For Alberta's public sector, this marks the beginning of a smarter, more connected future.

About Microserve

Microserve provides IT solutions and services that empower people to achieve their goals. As one of the largest IT service providers in Canada, our 35 years of continued growth and success stem from our commitment to service excellence, continuous innovation and optimization of our services, and dedication to exceptional customer experience.

Microserve is a Western Canadian, privately owned and operated, IT Services company with offices across Western Canada. Founded in 1987, we support the IT needs of mid-sized and enterprise organizations based in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Our comprehensive IT service and solutions portfolio includes Managed IT Services, Modern Workplace, Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity, Audio Visual, IT Staffing Services, Data Center and more.

About the Government of Alberta

The Government of Alberta (GoA) serves more than 4.4 million residents through a network of ministries, agencies, boards, and commissions. With a commitment to service excellence and innovation, GoA supports a geographically dispersed workforce and delivers essential programs and services across the province. Its focus on modernizing public sector infrastructure—including digital transformation and hybrid collaboration—ensures that government operations remain effective, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of all Albertans.

To learn more, visit: www.alberta.ca

