Microreactor Technology Emerging as Strategic Backbone for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

Forecasts point to the nuclear microreactor market expanding toward $6+ billion long-term, driven by hyperscale compute growth and energy security priorities

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary Counter- Nuclear microreactor systems are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about solutions for powering next-generation AI data centers, mainly because these facilities need massive amounts of reliable electricity 24/7. Unlike solar or wind, microreactors can deliver steady baseload power in compact footprints right next to compute campuses, which is a huge advantage as grid connection delays in major U.S. data-center hubs can stretch five to nine years. That's why hyperscalers and infrastructure developers are starting to explore on-site nuclear as a practical workaround. A single advanced AI training cluster can require anywhere from 50 to 200 megawatts of continuous power, and clusters of microreactors can be deployed together to meet that demand in a scalable way. Active companies in the small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear industries include: Elemental Nuclear Energy Corp., Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG), NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP).

From a market perspective, this shift is creating a brand-new infrastructure opportunity tied directly to the AI boom. The global nuclear microreactor market was valued at roughly $850 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to about $6.8 billion by 2034, representing strong long-term expansion as defense programs, remote industrial electrification, and AI campuses all compete for reliable clean energy. Even more interesting for investors, the AI data-center power segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application area, with forecasts suggesting it could become a $2.1+ billion opportunity by 2030 alone. At the same time, the broader nuclear-powered data-center infrastructure market is projected to climb from about $563 million in 2025 to roughly $3.4 billion by 2035, highlighting how quickly this niche is moving toward mainstream adoption.

What's really driving momentum here is the simple reality that AI is creating an energy bottleneck--and microreactors solve that problem in a way few other technologies can. Global data-center electricity consumption is expected to more than double from roughly 460 TWh in 2022 to over 1,000 TWh by 2026, and major tech companies are already committing hundreds of billions of dollars to expand compute capacity through the end of the decade. That surge is pushing operators to lock in long-term, carbon-free power sources that can be deployed close to where the servers actually sit. As a result, nuclear microreactor systems are starting to look less like experimental tech and more like a strategic backbone for the AI infrastructure buildout investors are watching today.

Elemental Nuclear and the University of Utah Will Demonstrate Proof-of-Concept Nuclear Microreactor System for Powering AI Data Centers - Elemental Nuclear Energy Corp. ("Elemental" or the "Company") today announced this summer, the University of Utah's TRIGA nuclear reactor will produce electricity for the first time in its 50-year history -- and it will use that electricity to power a mini AI data center. It's an important proof-of-concept for full-scale data centers, which are eyeing a range of on-site nuclear "microreactors" to meet the AI industry's gargantuan energy needs.

The project is a collaboration between Elemental Nuclear Energy Corp., an advanced nuclear energy company developing next-generation microreactors and high-performance Brayton Cycle power generators, and the John and Marcia Price College of Engineering's Nuclear Engineering Program.

Utah's TRIGA reactor is used for research purposes; the heat it produces is usually bled off by cooling systems rather than being captured to generate electricity. Elemental's innovation is a compact, cold-helium-based power generator that pairs with low-temperature microreactors, replacing steam turbines and their large footprints.

Once connected, the resulting electricity will be used to power a high-performance GPU node executing a live AI workload. While the 2-3 kW output is modest compared to the hundreds-of-megawatts full-scale data centers will require, it's a symbolic first step towards powering the future.

"This project is intended to demonstrate a powerful principle," said Mike Luther, Founder of Elemental Nuclear. "The energy produced through nuclear fission can ultimately power the computational systems driving artificial intelligence."

The AI component of the experiment is supported through collaboration with the University of Utah Scientific Computing and Imaging Institute, which brings expertise in the design, development, and operation of AI infrastructure.

From Reactor Heat to AI Compute - The demonstration will take place at the University of Utah's TRIGA research reactor facility and will involve collaboration among students and faculty from twelve universities across the United States and internationally, forming one of the most ambitious academic collaborations centered on a research reactor.

"This will be, to our knowledge, the first time any university reactor has produced electricity, not just our own," says reactor manager Dr. Ted Goodell. "It's a milestone for our students, but it also shows that small, safe reactors could live at data centers, rather than in labs."

During the experiment, the thermal energy generated by the reactor will be partially captured and converted into electricity using a compact Brayton Cycle power system. The system utilizes a "Cold" or "Reverse" Brayton cycle, in which a helium working fluid is compressed, heated using reactor pool water, expanded through a turbine generator, and subsequently cooled via a cryogenic heat exchanger.

Performance Targets - The experiment is designed as a proof-of-concept system with the following targets:

Thermal input from TRIGA reactor water: ~50 kW

Turbine output: ~13 kW

Net electrical generation: approximately 2-3 kW

While modest in scale, the system is intended to demonstrate that even small nuclear platforms can produce usable electricity sufficient to power modern computing systems.

According to David Blythe, Co-Founder and CEO of Elemental Nuclear, "This experiment represents an important step in demonstrating how compact nuclear systems can be paired with advanced power conversion technologies to support emerging energy demands."

The TRIGA Network: A Platform for Innovation - The demonstration is also part of Elemental Nuclear's broader strategy to leverage the global network of TRIGA research reactors as a platform for rapid innovation.

Across universities operating TRIGA reactors, the ecosystem includes more than 1,500 nuclear scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of students, and decades of operational expertise.

"This is one of the most extraordinary scientific networks in the world," Luther says. "It combines operating nuclear infrastructure with a deep bench of talent and institutional knowledge. We believe it represents a powerful platform for accelerating next-generation nuclear technologies."

Elemental Nuclear envisions tapping into this network as a global testbed for advancing reactor design, isotope production, and integrated energy systems.

Toward Next-Generation Nuclear Systems - Elemental Nuclear is developing a new class of nuclear microreactors designed to provide reliable, carbon-free energy for industrial applications, advanced computing infrastructure, and emerging energy markets.

The company's approach emphasizes rapid iteration and deployment through collaboration with universities and existing infrastructure, rather than relying solely on traditional multi-decade development pathways.

"Our objective is to deliver a commercially viable nuclear microreactor by 2030–2031," Luther says. "Experiments like this enable us to move quickly, validate real-world systems, and build toward scalable solutions." Continued… Read this full release for Elemental Nuclear by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-en/

In other recent SMR, Nuclear/Energy industry news of note:

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) and LS Power Equity Advisors, LLC ("LS Power") recently announced an agreement under which Constellation will sell a portfolio of generation assets in PJM to LS Power, a key step in satisfying regulatory commitments related to Constellation's acquisition of Calpine.

The proposed sale represents the largest portion of the divestitures required by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its antitrust review of the Calpine transaction, including all assets required to be divested by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Under the agreement, LS Power will acquire approximately 4.4 gigawatts of predominantly natural gas–fired generation capacity located in Delaware and Pennsylvania, including the Bethlehem, York 1, York 2, Hay Road and Edge Moor Facilities. The transaction is valued at $5 billion before closing adjustments, representing an acquisition price of approximately $1,142/kW.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, and Ebara Elliott Energy (EEE), a global leading producer of advanced turbomachinery solutions, recently announced a collaborative research program to demonstrate and field test a commercial scale high-temperature steam compressor to integrate NuScale Power Modules™(NPM) with petrochemical plants needing process heat.

EEE's compressors, turbines and pumps are based on proven technology, relying on more than 100 years of operational experience and thousands of units operating around the globe in chemical facilities 24/7. NuScale's technology, powered by its innovative NPM, is the first and only SMR to have received U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), an advanced nuclear technology company, recently announced an agreement with NVIDIA, a leader in AI and accelerated computing, and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), to advance critical nuclear infrastructure, AI-enabled research, and nuclear fuel R&D at Los Alamos.

The collaboration is intended to combine advanced nuclear power, AI, digital twins, modeling, and simulation to support critical infrastructure development and accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy. By aligning Oklo's advanced sodium-fast-reactor platform, NVIDIA AI infrastructure, and LANL's world-leading expertise in materials science and nuclear fuels, the parties aim to lay the groundwork for a new class of mission-critical, high-assurance energy.

"This agreement brings together reactor deployment, high-performance compute, and world-class fuel and materials science expertise" said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. "We believe this will advance our plutonium-bearing fuel work on Oklo's Pluto reactor, which was selected under DOE's Reactor Pilot Program, and help bring resilient power in support of the Genesis Mission."

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, announced its Platinum Sponsorship of SMR & Advanced Reactor 2026 Conference, hosted by Reuters Events on May 11-12, 2026, in Austin, Texas.

Reuters Events' SMR & Advanced Reactor 2026 is the worldwide hub for new nuclear, uniting more than 750 leaders from utilities, tech, finance, and regulators to shape game-changing partnerships, plan smarter, and position nuclear as the scalable solution for energy security.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) will hold its First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives. Results will be released on Friday, May 1, 2026 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com under "Press Releases".

Participants can join by conference call or webcast: Conference Call - Please pre-register for conference call by clicking: BEP Q1 2026 Conference Call - Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

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