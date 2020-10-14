Micron Waste's Subsidiary Ships Medical Grade Face Masks to a British Columbia Municipality and Submits Bids to Provincial Government Tenders

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM) (OTC: MICWF) (Frankfurt: 7FM2), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), a manufacturer of personal protective equipment in Canada, has shipped its first order of 3-ply medical grade face masks to a lower mainland municipality and has submitted bids to provincial government tenders. Additionally, Micron Technologies' 3-ply medical mask manufacturing assembly line, which manufactures both blue and black face masks, is operating to its maximum efficiency.

As previously announced, Micron Technologies has also met the American Society for Testing and Materials F2100 – 19 Standard Specification for Performance of Materials Used in Medical Face Masks (the "ASTM F2100 Standards") level three certification requirements (the "ASTM Level Three Requirements") for its 3-ply medical face masks. Among other technical specifications, the ASTM Level Three Requirements ensure that medical face masks have a bacterial filtration efficiency of greater than or equal to 98 percent, which is the highest level of performance under the ASTM F2100 Standards. Both Health Canada and the United States Food & Drug Administration recognize the ASTM F2100 Standards.

Mr. Harvey Sidhu, President of Micron Technologies states, "Now that we have met the ASTM Level Three Requirements and our 3-ply medical mask manufacturing assembly line is operating at full capacity, we will focus on marketing our products to provincial and municipal governments, as well as corporations. Supply of medical grade face masks is currently constrained and we hope to have success with the government tenders across Canada and United States. We have submitted several provincial government bids that we believe are very competitive and we hope to have success with several of these bids in the coming weeks."

Micron Technologies has also received its N95 mask-manufacturing machine and it has produced and submitted N95 face masks to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for certification as medical grade N95 face masks.

Parties interested in purchasing Micron Technologies' medical grade made in Canada face masks are urged to visit Micron Technologies' new website at www.micronti.com or to contact Milan, Corporate Development, at [email protected].

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility based in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks compliant with ASTM F2100 Standards

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

For further information: Kal Malhi, CEO, 604-805-4602, [email protected]

