Micron Waste's Subsidiary Manufactures ASTM Level Three Medical Face Masks

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM) (OTC: MICWF) (Frankfurt: 7FM2), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), a manufacturer of personal protective equipment in Canada, has met the American Society for Testing and Materials F2100 – 19 Standard Specification for Performance of Materials Used in Medical Face Masks (the "ASTM F2100 Standards") level three certification requirements (the "ASTM Level Three Requirements") for its 3-ply surgical face masks. Micron Technologies is currently utilizing the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia to manufacture the 3-ply surgical masks.

Among other technical specifications, the ASTM Level Three Requirements ensure that medical face masks have a bacterial filtration efficiency of greater than or equal to 98 percent, which is the highest level of performance under the ASTM F2100 Standards. Both Health Canada and the United States Food & Drug Administration recognize the ASTM F2100 Standards.

The achievement of meeting the ASTM Level Three Requirements is a significant milestone for Micron Technologies that will enable it to continue to meet the needs of the medical industry, various public and private organizations, as well as the general public. Mr. Harvey Sidhu, President of Micron Technologies states, "As society continues to see a second wave of Covid-19 across the world, Micron Technologies has obtained crucial industry standard certifications that allow us to offer medical grade masks that offer 98 percent bacterial filtration. We are continuing to expand our product line of certified medical grade face masks, which are made in Canada, and offering these products to North American consumers at competitive prices. To date, Micron Technologies has received interest from various organizations to purchase its medical grade face masks."

Micron Technologies has also received its N95 mask-manufacturing machine and expects production to begin in October. Micron Technologies plans to send N95 mask samples to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for certification to be able to sell medical grade N95 masks.

Parties interested in purchasing Micron Technologies' medical grade made in Canada masks are urged to visit Micron Technologies' new website at www.micronti.com or to contact Milan, Corporate Development, at [email protected].

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility based in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

The Canadian Stock Exchange, nor its regulation service provider, accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

SOURCE Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

For further information: Kal Malhi, CEO, [email protected]

Related Links

https://micronwaste.com

