Microbion to Present New Data Demonstrating that Pravibismane Disrupts Bacterial Bioenergetics at ASM Microbe 2023

Pravibismane is the first of a new class of drugs with broad-spectrum potency against a wide range of pathogens

Poster presentation will highlight the results of a gene knockdown study suggesting pravibismane's mechanism of action impacts bacterial bioenergetics and fatty acid biosynthesis

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company has been selected to present a poster highlighting the results from an E. coli CRISPR/Cas gene expression knockdown study characterizing pravibismane's mechanism of action at the ASM Microbe Conference to be held in Houston, TX from June 15-19th, 2023.

Poster details:

Title: Pravibismane Impacts Bacterial Bioenergetics and Fatty Acid Biosynthesis

Presenter: Fenali Parekh, PhD

Date/Time/Board Location: June 18, 2023 / 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT / Exhibit Poster Hall (Hall BCD) AAR-SUNDAY-493

Session Title: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents: New Small Molecules? Non-Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors (BLIs)

Poster Highlights:

Over 170 CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats)-Cas engineered essential gene knockdown strains of E. coli were evaluated.

were evaluated. E. coli strains that had engineered knockdown of genes involved in energy production, fatty acid biosynthesis and cellular envelop biosynthesis were more sensitive to pravibismane than control strains.

strains that had engineered knockdown of genes involved in energy production, fatty acid biosynthesis and cellular envelop biosynthesis were more sensitive to pravibismane than control strains. Pravibismane impacts cellular bioenergetics by potentially reducing the number of protons synthesized and ultimately the levels of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) produced.

These findings suggest that the reduction of phospholipids and fatty acid biosynthesis disrupts bacterial membrane architecture and the ability of the electron transport chain to embed proteins in the membrane.

"We are excited to present pravibismane's mechanism of action at the genetic level by using the elegant CRISPER-Cas9 engineered E. coli genetic knockdown assay," said Dr. Jeff Millard, Chief Scientific Officer of Microbion Corp. "These new data corroborate findings from our earlier pravibismane MOA studies that also suggested disruption of bacterial membrane bioenergetics. This MOA could possibly explain the potent, broad-spectrum activity we observe with pravibismane in MIC studies with patient clinical isolates compared to other antibiotics."

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of action, including potent broad spectrum anti-infective and antibiofilm activity, offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

For more information visit: www.microbioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Microbion Corporation

For further information: Investor/Media Contact: Edmond Lee, Sr. Director, New Product Planning and Business Operations, Microbion Corp., E: [email protected]