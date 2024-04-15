Microbion Selected to Present at Advanced Wound Care Summit USA

Microbion is one of 6 finalists selected to present at the Advanced Wound Care Summit's Innovation Showcase session on April 17

BOZEMAN, MT and VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company has been selected to present topical pravibismane for the treatment of diabetic foot infection (DFI) at the Advanced Wound Care Summit USA held at the Boston Marriot Long Wharf from April 16th to 17th. Karim Lalji, Microbion's CEO, will be presenting during the Innovation Showcase portion of the summit on April 17 at 9:30am in the Grand Ballroom. The presentation will focus on topical pravibismane's clinical safety and efficacy for the treatment of moderate to severe DFI and future development plans.

In a Phase 1b study in patients with moderate to severe DFI, pravibismane was well-tolerated and pravibismane treated subjects showed an approximately 3-fold reduction in ulcer size compared to the placebo group (85% versus 30%). Furthermore, the incidence of diabetic ulcer-related lower limb amputations was approximately 6-fold lower in the pooled pravibismane group compared to the placebo group (2.6% versus 15.4%). Topically applied pravibismane has the potential to address several unmet medical needs for the successful treatment of DFI by simultaneously treating bacterial biofilm-related infections and accelerating ulcer size reduction, potentially leading to complete re-epithelialization and wound closure along with reduction of reinfection and amputation risks.

The company has recently completed a Phase 2 study assessing the safety, tolerability, and wound closure efficacy of a higher concentration and longer, 12-week dosing duration of topical pravibismane in patients with moderately infected chronic diabetic foot ulcers.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of action, including potent broad spectrum anti-infective, antibiofilm, and immuno-modulatory activity, offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. Topical pravibismane is completing Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds. Local pravibismane is in Phase 2 clinical development for orthopedic infections and inhaled pravibismane is advancing into Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $20 million in non-dilutive grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations.

