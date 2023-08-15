Microbion Presented New Pravibismane Data Against Mycobacteroides abscessus at the 6th World Bronchiectasis and NTM Conference

Pravibismane is the first of a new class of drugs with broad-spectrum potency against a wide range of pathogens, including NTM species

Poster presentation highlighted the results from pravibismane in vitro and in vivo studies against M. abscessus that demonstrated better performance than amikacin

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company presented a poster highlighting the results from a series of in vitro and in vivo studies characterizing pravibismane's effect against Mycobacteroides abscessus at the recent 6th World Bronchiectasis & NTM Conference held in New York, NY. The studies were conducted by Dr. Luiz Bermudez at Oregon State University and financial support was provided by CARB-X.

Poster details:

Title: Antibacterial activity of pravibismane against Mycobateroides abscessus (#206-B)

Authors: Jeffrey Millard1, Amy Leestemaker-Palmer2, Luiz E. Bermudez2,3, Brett Baker1

1Microbion Corporation, Bozeman, MT, USA; 2Department of Biomedical Sciences, Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, Corvallis, OR, USA; 3Department of Microbiology, College of Sciences, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR, USA.

Poster Highlights:

Pravibismane exhibited 16- to 32-fold lower MICs compared to amikacin in three M. abscessus strains tested (standard lab and cystic fibrosis patient isolates).





strains tested (standard lab and cystic fibrosis patient isolates). In THP-1 human macrophage cells intracellularly infected with M. abscessus , treatment with pravibismane alone or in combination with amikacin resulted in lower CFUs compared to vehicle control.





, treatment with pravibismane alone or in combination with amikacin resulted in lower CFUs compared to vehicle control. In a chronic M. abscessus lung infection mouse model, unlike inhaled amikacin, inhaled pravibismane exhibited a statistically significant reduction in bacteria in lung homogenates when compared to vehicle control with an 18-fold reduction in CFU counts.

"We are excited to be sharing these new pravibismane in vitro and in vivo data," said Dr. Luiz Bermudez, Distinguished Professor, Department of Microbiology at Oregon State University, and co-author of the poster. "The data demonstrate that pravibismane can be efficaciously delivered to mice by aerosol inhalation, providing statistically significant reduction in a human pathogenic strain of M. abscessus with no toxicity, even when delivered in high doses. Effective therapies for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacteria pulmonary disease are lacking, particularly against Mycobacteroides abscessus, and the findings from this study demonstrate that inhaled pravibismane is a promising agent that could potentially address several unmet needs for patients suffering from this debilitating lung infection and warrants further investigation."

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research, as administrated by CARB-X. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, CARB-X, or other funders.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of action, including potent broad spectrum anti-infective and antibiofilm activity, offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

For more information visit: www.microbioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

