Microbion Corporation Announces Granting of a US Patent for a Pharmaceutical Composition of Pravibismane

BOZEMAN, MT, and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued to Microbion, United States Patent No. 11,324,715 on May 10, 2022, with claims to a pharmaceutical composition of pravibismane. The patent, titled "Bismuth-thiol compositions and methods for treating wounds," adds to Microbion's growing portfolio of intellectual property on the pravibismane program with this latest patent providing protection through to 2039. This patent family is pending in multiple countries worldwide including Europe, China and Japan.

"We are pleased that the USPTO has granted this new patent that provides additional protection for the pravibismane program," said Karim Lalji, CEO of Microbion Pharma Corp. "This new patent with granted pharmaceutical composition claims is a key patent in our growing patent portfolio."

Pravibismane is the first in a new class of anti-infective drugs structurally unrelated to other clinically utilized antibiotics. With a novel mechanism of action, pravibismane shuts down bacterial ATP production thereby halting global bacterial cellular metabolism. Pravibismane exhibits broad-spectrum, potent in vitro activity against pathogens and their biofilms including MRSA, CRE, and multidrug resistant P. aeruginosa.

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has a novel mechanism of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations. Microbion Pharma Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Microbion Corporation.

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

