Microbion Corp. Presents a Poster on Pravibismane's Activity Against Diabetic Foot Infection Patient Isolates

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company presented a poster focusing on pravibismane's activity against diabetic foot ulcer infection pathogens at the 9th International Symposium on the Diabetic Foot that is currently ongoing from May 10th to 13th, 2023 at The Hague, Netherlands. The poster highlights pravibismane's activity versus comparator antibiotics against pathogens isolated from diabetic foot infection (DFI) patients in an earlier Phase 1b clinical study.

Poster Details:

Title: Broad-Spectrum, Potent Activity of Pravibismane Versus Comparators Against Diabetic Foot Ulcer Infection Patient Isolates Collected in a Phase 1b Study

Presenter: Dr. Jeff Millard, CSO

Poster Highlights:

Most common pathogens isolated from DFI subjects (N = 44) at baseline were: methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus [MSSA (25%)]; methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA (18.2%)]; Enterococcus faecalis (13.6%); and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (11.4%).

[MSSA (25%)]; methicillin-resistant [MRSA (18.2%)]; (13.6%); and (11.4%). Mean pravibismane minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) (µg/mL) for S. aureus MSSA was 0.21, S. aureus MRSA was 0.17, E. faecalis was 2.53, and P. aeruginosa was 1.43.

MSSA was 0.21, MRSA was 0.17, was 2.53, and was 1.43. Mean pravibismane MICs for 12 of the 13 anaerobic bacteria was ≤1 µg/mL, including against Finegoldia magna and Anaerococcus spp.

and spp. Pravibismane exhibited similar or lower MIC relative to a panel of comparator antibiotics, including (but not limited to) levofloxacin, linezolid, clindamycin, and piperacillin-tazobactam, against Gram-positive and Gram-negative, susceptible and resistant, aerobes and anaerobes.

"We are pleased that pravibismane demonstrated extremely potent MIC activity against clinical DFI isolates, which was in line with in vitro AST microbial pre-clinical studies," said Dr. Jeff Millard, CSO of Microbion Corp. "Diabetic foot infections are often infected by several different bacterial species concurrently, which may change over the chronicity of the wound, from predominantly aerobic to anaerobic. We believe pravibismane's potent broad-spectrum activity is potentially a key treatment advantage since a single agent could eradicate both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, thereby decreasing the need for multiple systemic therapies."

Bacterial cultures for this study were grown from swabs collected at the wound bed at baseline visit and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) was performed on isolated pathogens. Pathogen isolation and AST was performed at Investigational Health Management Associates (IHMA, IL), using the Clinical & Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) standard methods.

Topical pravibismane has received QIDP and Fast Track drug designation from the US FDA for the adjunctive treatment of moderate and severe diabetic foot ulcer infections. Topical pravbismane is currently enrolling in a Phase 2 clinical study to further evaluate its safety and efficacy in subjects suffering from moderate infections associated with chronic diabetic foot ulcers.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

