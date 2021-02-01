Michelle Makori Joins Kitco News as Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - With precious metals expected to gain more attention in 2021, Kitco News is excited to announce new leadership within its comprehensive news team.

Internationally acclaimed broadcast journalist, news anchor, reporter, and producer Michelle Makori is joining Kitco News as Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor, as announced today by Kitco Media Director John Dourekas.

As an anchor and reporter, Makori has covered and analyzed the most significant global economic, financial, and geopolitical events of the past decade. Makori will be based in New York and starts her new role effective Feb. 1, managing all Kitco News editorial operations.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Michelle to the Kitco News team," said Dourekas in a statement. "We aim to deliver information that empowers our global audiences to take control of their investment decisions by passionately delivering fast, accurate, unbiased, and accessible information. Michelle, with her wide-ranging news broadcast background and business reporting acumen, was the ideal candidate to lead the Kitco News team."

Dourekas added: "Michelle is a superb journalist with powerful interviewing skills and first-rate reporting. I have great confidence that she will guide Kitco News to a new era of audience growth, bringing our global news coverage to the next level during this critical market cycle and for many years to come."

"I am very excited to join the Kitco News team and help it continue to excel as the leading source of commodities-focused content and to further expand Kitco's financial news coverage. In this unprecedented era of waning faith in the media, we will continue to provide Kitco viewers and readers with reliable, accurate news and fact-based analysis, insight, and opinion," said Makori.

"Growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, you could say I have a natural affinity for precious metals," she said. "At the age of seven, I visited my first gold mine. My family has been involved in the mining sector, so commodities are in my blood."

Makori was most recently Lead Anchor and Editor-in-Chief at i24News, a news channel broadcasting worldwide and across the USA. She hosted the i24News flagship show 'ClearCut with Michelle Makori.' Makori was hired in late 2016 to set-up the U.S. division of i24News and helped launch the live broadcast operations in February of 2017.

Working as a journalist and broadcaster for more than 20 years, Makori has extensive experience creating and producing flagship news programs. Some of her career highlights include working as a reporter for CNN Money and as a news anchor for Bloomberg TV. She has also been a featured guest on Fox Business.

Before joining Bloomberg TV and moving to New York in 2005, Makori was one of the main anchors and producers for SABC Africa Television, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, and broadcasting throughout the African Continent.



Makori has interviewed heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and other political, business, and entertainment leaders.

Born in Israel, raised in South Africa, and now a proud American citizen, Makori speaks five languages, and with her expertise in Africa, China, and the Middle East, she brings a truly global perspective to Kitco News. She also brings a wealth of Wall Street experience to her financial news coverage, having received her FINRA financial adviser license (Series 7).

