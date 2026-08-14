HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- ehamarkets today announced a global brand partnership with England football legend and 2001 Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen, who has joined the brand as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Owen said he was drawn to ehamarkets' focus on technology, reliability and a simpler trading experience.

"I'm delighted to join ehamarkets as its Global Brand Ambassador. I like the way ehamarkets uses technology to make trading simpler and more efficient. It's exciting to be part of a brand that is building a modern trading experience for people around the world."

Markus Weber, CEO of ehamarkets, said the partnership marks a new chapter for the company as it continues to grow its global presence and invest in trading technology.

"Michael Owen is one of the most recognizable names in English football, and we are proud to welcome him to ehamarkets. His career, achievements and international appeal make him a great fit for our global brand. This partnership is an important step as we continue to grow in markets around the world.

Our goal is simple: make advanced trading technology easier to use. We will keep investing in secure systems, smart technology and AI to make trading simpler, faster and more efficient. With ehamarkets AI, we are building a platform that helps traders navigate the markets with greater ease."

ehamarkets is a global multi-asset trading platform offering access to forex, commodities, equities and indices. Its focus is to make trading simpler through advanced technology, stable systems and ehamarkets AI, an intelligent trading assistant that helps users monitor markets, receive real-time alerts and interact with trading tools through natural language.

In 2026, ehamarkets was named Best Mobile Trading Platform Global and Most Trusted Trading Platform Global.

A former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Manchester United striker, Michael Owen made 89 appearances for England and won the 2001 Ballon d'Or.

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SOURCE EHAMARKETS

Ye Zoe, [email protected], +86-15956224345