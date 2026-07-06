SBC Summit 2026 to Host Landmark Leadership Keynote Featuring Sports Business Titans Michael Jordan, Carsten Koerl, and Jason Robins

LISBON, Portugal, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- SBC Summit 2026 will host one of the most high-profile keynote sessions ever staged in Europe by bringing together three of the most influential figures in global sports business: Basketball icon, investor, and philanthropist Michael Jordan, Sportradar founder and CEO Carsten Koerl, and DraftKings co-founder, CEO, and chairman of the board Jason Robins, hosted by former Sky Sports News presenter, broadcaster, and journalist, Kirsty Gallacher.

Michael Jordan, Carsten Koerl, and Jason Robins to Open SBC Summit 2026

The headline keynote, titled "Leadership in Sports Business," will take place on Tuesday 29 September on the first day of SBC Summit 2026 in Lisbon and will explore the evolution of sports, technology, media, data, and fan engagement through the perspective of three leaders who have helped shape the modern sports ecosystem.

As part of the discussion, the connection between sports betting and iGaming will be examined, highlighting how the two sectors are increasingly operating in parallel and in collaboration. Broader leadership themes will also be explored including building global businesses at scale, decision‑making under pressure, and how leaders navigate change across fast‑moving sports and technology markets.

SBC CEO and Founder Rasmus Sojmark described the session as a defining moment for the event.

"This is the kind of conversation that transcends our industry," said Sojmark. "To have Michael Jordan, Carsten Koerl, and Jason Robins on stage together is something truly special. These are individuals who have each changed the way people engage with sports and business in completely different ways -- through performance, technology, innovation, and vision. Bringing them together at SBC Summit reflects both the scale of where this industry is today and where it is heading."

SBC Summit 2026 will take place in Lisbon and is expected to welcome over 40,000 industry professionals from across sports, betting, gaming, payments, marketing, affiliation, technology, and media.

Additional details regarding the keynote session, including timing and attendee access, will be announced in the coming months. You can also visit the SBC Summit website for more information: https://sbcevents.com/sbc-summit

About SBC Summit

SBC Summit is SBC's flagship global event, bringing together senior executives and decision-makers from across the sports, betting and gaming industries for a week of networking, exhibition, and conference content in Lisbon.

SOURCE SBC Events & Media Limited

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