Michael Bennett of SYSPRO Recognized as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

TUSTIN, Calif. , Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Michael Bennett, Global Channel Executive on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who consistently execute successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Michael leads SYSPRO's global channel business, including channel development, strategic channel partnerships and SYSPRO's PartnerUP channel partner program. Michael has led many strategic initiatives inside SYSPRO's Partner Community, including the launch of the PartnerUP Portal and a Specialist Provider Program, which helps support partners providing services to customers around the globe. He is committed to channel partner growth and ensures partners benefit from SYSPRO's global footprint and award-winning product offering.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

Michael's leadership has enabled SYSPRO to deliver on its commitment to support channel partners in building sustainable revenue streams by addressing critical manufacturing and distribution industry needs.

"The success of our partners is our success. I am honored to receive this recognition and to work with innovative and resilient organizations within our community," said Bennett. "We will continue to prioritize providing our partners with resources that support their strategic initiatives, while empowering them to exceed their goals and business expectations. I am excited to see the progress we will all make within the channel landscape moving forward."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .



