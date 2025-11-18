Miata Metals Announces $10 Million Public Offering

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. acting as lead agent, on a best efforts agency basis, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a public offering of up to 20,833,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $0.48 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of up to $10,000,080 (the "Offering").

In addition, the Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to sell up to an additional 3,125,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price of additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable in whole or in part, at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration activities on its Sela Creek project in Suriname and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 4, 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Common Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws, and certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Miata Metals Corp., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis and annual information form that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

