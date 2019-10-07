Miami based Queentessence tech startup determined to disrupt foreign firms

With digitalization needs fueled by rapid societal changes, a patented technology, and a user-experience centric focused platform, Queentessence is positioning itself to capture significant market share in key verticals.

The Stakes

For physical venues, executing on digitalization and analytics efforts are necessary to remain competitive. Providing a seamless wireless experience is one of the most data-rich touchpoints these venues can mine for insights. Queentessence has the ability to differentiate Andromeda from other solutions in 3 key ways:

Using "Pre-roll"- Pre-roll technology over WiFi Captive Portals enables venues to automatically play relevant messages to users before authentication. This is particularly important because it increases the likelihood of visitors viewing and engaging with the message. Providing a simple yet powerful alternative- Overly complex interfaces and configurations remove focus from core business objectives. Queentessence can deliver the insights venues demand with minimal complexity and effort, such as the drag-and-drop design of customized Splash Pages. Enhancing visitor experience- Can take place with the curation of data being aggregated from numerous channels, including Psychographics, DNS analytics among others. A fully compliant GDPR visitor's journey paves the way for rich consumer vendor happiness.

Coupled with their strategic positioning in the heart of Miami, these 3 competitive advantages may enable Queentessence to deliver value foreign competitors (Cloud4wi, Skyfii, Purple WiFi) can't quite match. If the Miami firm is able to execute, expect them to capture a significant portion of the market.

