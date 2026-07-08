MHRA Hospitality Expands Portfolio with Holy Chuck Burgers, Backed by the Team Behind Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - MHRA Hospitality, the parent company of Stacked Franchising Ltd., has announced they have acquired a major stake in Holy Chuck Burgers, the cult-favourite Toronto burger brand founded by Johnny Prassoulis.

From left to right, Johnny Prassoulis, Founder of Holy Chuck Burgers, and Manish Mehra, President of MHRA Hospitality and Owner of Stacked Franchising Ltd. Fried chicken sandwiches, loaded fries drenched in house sauce, cheese pulls and dirty sodas. Holy Chuck brings the whole spread to the table.

The move brings together Canada's fastest-growing breakfast franchise, Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House, with one of Toronto's most recognized premium burger concepts. Under the leadership of Manish Mehra, President of MHRA Hospitality and Owner of Stacked Franchising Ltd., the partnership aims to scale Holy Chuck's footprint while preserving the quality and personality that built its loyal following.

"This isn't about changing Holy Chuck," said Mehra. "It's about building around what already works. We've spent years refining franchise systems, operational playbooks, and growth infrastructure at Stacked. Now we're applying that same discipline and support to help Holy Chuck reach more Canadians."

Founded by Johnny Prassoulis, Holy Chuck earned its reputation through fresh, never-frozen beef, handcrafted burgers and indulgent shakes that quickly became a staple in the Greater Toronto Area. The brand developed a strong community following by staying focused on product quality and bold, unapologetic flavour.

"We built Holy Chuck with a simple idea: serve the kind of burger you crave and can't forget," said Prassoulis. "Partnering with MHRA Hospitality gives us the operational strength and growth strategy to expand without compromising what makes us different."

What This Means for Canadians

With MHRA Hospitality's backing, Holy Chuck will benefit from:

Proven franchise development systems refined through Stacked's rapid national expansion

refined through Stacked's rapid national expansion Enhanced supply chain leverage and operational support

Improved site selection and real estate strategy

Marketing and brand development resources to increase visibility

Strategic expansion into new markets across Ontario and beyond

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House has become one of the country's fastest-growing restaurant franchises by combining strong franchisee support with disciplined brand standards. That same infrastructure will now power Holy Chuck's next phase.

The goal is clear: maintain Holy Chuck's product integrity while accelerating responsible growth.

A Complementary Portfolio

The addition of Holy Chuck strengthens MHRA Hospitality's position across two high-demand dining occasions: breakfast and premium burgers. While each brand will operate independently, the shared back-end expertise will create efficiencies and new opportunities for franchise partners.

MHRA Hospitality plans to support both corporate and franchise-led expansion, prioritizing sustainable growth, strong unit economics, and operational excellence.

Looking Ahead

The leadership teams will work closely through the transition to ensure continuity for existing locations, staff, and customers. Expansion plans and franchise opportunities will be announced in the coming months.

"This is about building iconic Canadian restaurant brands," Mehra added. "Holy Chuck has the product. We have the platform. Together, we're ready to grow."

About MHRA Hospitality

MHRA Hospitality is a Canadian restaurant investment and operating company focused on scaling high-potential food concepts through disciplined franchise systems, operational excellence, and strategic growth planning. The group includes Stacked Franchising Ltd., the franchisor behind Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House.

About Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is Canada's fastest-growing breakfast franchise, known for modern breakfast offerings, strong franchisee support, and rapid expansion across Canada.

About Holy Chuck Burgers

Founded by Johnny Prassoulis, Holy Chuck Burgers is a Toronto-born premium burger concept known for fresh, handcrafted burgers and indulgent shakes, with a loyal and growing customer base.

SOURCE Holy Chuck Burgers

Media Contact: King Street Media, [email protected], www.kingstreetmedia.ca