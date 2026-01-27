MHR Fund Management LLC files Early Warning Report for Lionsgate Studios Corp.

2.1 State the name and address of the acquiror.



MHR Fund Management LLC



40 West 57th Street, Floor 24



New York, NY, 10019



MHR Fund Management LLC is a Delaware limited liability company.

2.2 State the date of the transaction or other occurrence that triggered the requirement to file this report and briefly describe the transaction or other occurrence.



On January 26, 2026, the Issuer, Fund Management and certain of its affiliates and Liberty 77 Capital L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, Liberty 77 Fund L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership and Liberty 77 Fund International L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership (each, a "Liberty77 Party," and together, the "Liberty77 Parties") entered into that certain Governance, Standstill and Voting Agreement (the "Liberty77 Voting Agreement").



The Liberty77 Voting Agreement provides that the Issuer will appoint Steven T. Mnuchin as a Liberty77 Party designated director (the "New Liberty Director") to the Issuer's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of January 26, 2026, and will include Mr. Mnuchin on its slate of director nominees at the next annual meetings of shareholders and any subsequent annual meetings of shareholders, so long as the Liberty77 Parties continue to beneficially own at least five percent (5%) of the Issuer's outstanding common shares and Mr. Mnuchin continues to satisfy all applicable nomination requirements under the Issuer's governance documents and applicable law.



The Liberty77 Voting Agreement requires each of the Liberty77 Parties and Fund Management to vote all of the Common Shares owned by them (together with certain of their affiliates) in favor of each of the other's respective nominees to the Board, subject to certain exceptions set forth in the Liberty77 Voting Agreement.



The Liberty77 Voting Agreement further provides that, for the period beginning on the date of the agreement and continuing until the one-year anniversary of the date that any New Liberty Director that is appointed in accordance with the Liberty77 Voting Agreement is not serving on the Board, none of the Liberty77 Parties and Fund Management will engage in customary standstill actions, including increasing their ownership in the Issuer above 17.5%, making unsolicited proposals, launching proxy contests, forming groups, or otherwise participating in certain activities that could challenge or circumvent the Issuer's governance structure, subject to certain exceptions as set forth in the Liberty77 Voting Agreement. The Liberty77 Voting Agreement also includes certain transfer restrictions, limitations on derivative or hedging transactions, and prohibitions on certain coordinated actions, and provides for the automatic termination of these restrictions in certain circumstances, including the Issuer's entry into a definitive agreement for extraordinary transactions described in the Liberty77 Voting Agreement.



The Liberty77 Voting Agreement also provides the Liberty77 Parties with pre-emptive rights and registration rights, in each case, consistent with the rights included in the LG Studios Investor Rights Agreement and the LG Studios Registration Rights Agreements, respectively. The Liberty77 Voting Agreement also provides Fund Management and its affiliates, and the Liberty77 Parties, with certain "most favored nations" provisions so long as such party owns at least 20,000,000 Common Shares.



This report is being filed in conjunction with the Issuer's Schedule 13D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of the date hereof (the "Schedule 13D"), a copy of which is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.