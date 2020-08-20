MHI RJ Aviation Group Presents the 2019 CRJ Series Airline Reliability Performance Awards

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - MHI RJ Aviation Group is pleased to announce five Airlines who have achieved exceptional performance as winners of the 2019 CRJ Series Airline Reliability Performance Awards. These awards serve as recognition of worldwide operators of CRJ Series regional jets who have achieved industry-leading dispatch reliability rates of 99 per cent or better during 2019. MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), with the acquisition of the CRJ Series Aircraft Program in June, is proud to be partnered with a such a distinguished group of regional airlines and to continue the tradition of recognizing superior performance.

The winners are Air Nostrum (nominated twice), Air Wisconsin, China Express Airlines and Jazz Aviation. For more details on the winners and prizes, please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release.

In light of global COVID-19 pandemic concerns, MHIRJ will not be holding a celebration event as it has in the past, rather notifying the winners with their trophy, individually.

"These awards demonstrate the superior capabilities of the Regional Airlines, the strength of their teams, and emphasize the long-standing collaboration between operators, suppliers and the MHIRJ team" said Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice President, Head of Aftermarket for MHI RJ Aviation Group. "Our commitment to partner with our customers and perpetuate the success of the CRJ Series family of aircraft for years to come remains our top priority".

"The 2019 CRJ Series Airline Reliability Awards carry on the tradition of recognizing outstanding performance and the strength of the Regional Aviation business," said Hiroaki Yamamoto, President and CEO for MHI RJ Aviation Group. "It is an enduring demonstration of our admiration towards our customers and our committed talent here at MHIRJ that help them achieve their performance goals."

Appendix A

Winners of the 2019 Airline Reliability Awards



CRJ100/200 Aircraft Programs Dispatch Reliability %





Europe: Air Nostrum 99.5





North America: Air Wisconsin 99.2





CRJ700/CRJ900/CRJ1000 Aircraft Programs Dispatch Reliability %





Europe: Air Nostrum 99.6





Asia Pacific: China Express Airlines 99.8





North America: Jazz Aviation 99.0

