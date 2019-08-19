MgO Systems Expands Business Development Team

CALGARY, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - MgO Systems Ltd., a North American leader in prefabricated construction technologies and magnesium oxide based structurally insulated panels ("SIP"s), is pleased to announce the addition of two senior business development team members.

We are very excited to welcome Patricia (Trish) Josephs to the MgO team in the role of Global Business Development. Trish has extensive experience in both technical and business development roles with high growth technology companies and across the healthcare sector. With MgO Systems, Trish will be focused on supporting our growing list of clients in the Cannabis, Life-science and Healthcare industries. Prior to joining MgO Trish was the Vice President of Terra Life Sciences where as Vice President she was responsible for the creation of ground-breaking Neuroscience partnerships with world-renowned researchers. She was also instrumental in catalyzing the Alberta Cannabis Research and Innovation Network. Over the past few years, Trish has worked closely with the Government of Alberta, Calgary Economic Development, Rainforest Alberta and the Calgary Chamber in helping to shape an innovation and cannabis strategy for Alberta.

We are also very excited to welcome John Selby to the MgO team in a Senior Business Development capacity with a focus on the industrial space including cold storage, food processing and related temperature-controlled environments which require high performance buildings. John also has extensive experience with instrumentation firms and has helped develop the market for open path safety monitoring equipment throughout North America for large industrial clients. Most recently John has also worked closely with companies focused on the conversion of waste to energy and wind power generation.

Mr. Todd McKay, MgO Systems CEO, commented "The quality and depth of our team continues to grow along with the construction industry's recognition that MgO's C3 Engineered Wall System™ is a superior building system. Our performance with respect to fire resistance, mold resistance, humidity and temperature control all while being a more sustainable solution, is key to our growing list of clients. The addition of Trish and John to our team will allow us to bring this message to a wider audience and they will provide invaluable support to our clients."

About MgO Systems

MgO Systems develops and manufactures technologically-advanced building solutions for commercial, residential, education, hospitality and healthcare applications. Compared to conventional construction methods and products, MgO's proprietary C3 Engineered Wall System™ provides superior fire rating, water resistance, insulation value and acoustic performance – all with a pre-fabricated solution that is efficient, cost-effective, healthy and sustainable.

For too long, the buildings in which we live, work, heal, and play, have been built to minimum standards, affecting safety, quality, health and sustainability. It's time for change.

