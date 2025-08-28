MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND TECHNOLOGY PARTNER PLAYTECH EXPAND "LIVE FROM VEGAS" OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF FAMILY FEUD

Full-Suite of streaming content from MGM Grand casino floor studio now available to operators in regulated markets outside the U.S.

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") and Playtech today announced that they have expanded the "Live from Vegas" offering with the launch of Family Feud, a licensed adaptation of Fremantle's classic gameshow, streamed live and in real time from a studio located on MGM Grand's casino floor in Las Vegas.

This is the first interactive game show of its kind to be broadcast live from a Las Vegas casino floor and is available to operators in regulated markets, outside of the U.S. The studio also broadcasts a variety of interactive table games, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, all hosted in a fully transparent glass studio visible to the public 24/7.

"MGM Resorts, with Playtech and Fremantle, is at the forefront of digital gaming bringing the iconic Las Vegas experience to people around the globe," said Gary Fritz, President, MGM Resorts International Interactive. "The live dealer studio marks a major step in our growth strategy and pursuit of being the world's premier gaming entertainment company. We will continue working to create unforgettable moments and new ways to enjoy what the Las Vegas Strip has to offer."

Building on the successful launch of "Live from Vegas" in June 2024, which saw the introduction of multiple live dealer table games being broadcast from both MGM Grand and Bellagio Resort & Casino, this marks the second phase of MGM Resorts and Playtech's strategic partnership, a significant milestone in the delivery of new and distinctive live gaming experiences.

Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer at Playtech, added: "We're proud to unveil our full suite of live-streamed experiences from Las Vegas, now featuring Family Feud. This next phase of our collaboration with MGM Resorts and Fremantle represents our shared ambition to redefine live gaming entertainment. Together, we're introducing a new category of immersive and engaging content to support growth in regulated markets, built on a foundation of robust compliance and player protection."

Suzanne Lopez, Chief Operating Officer at Fremantle commented, "Our partnership with MGM Resorts and Playtech brings together world-class entertainment, technological innovation, and gaming excellence. For the first time, Family Feud has been integrated into a live dealer environment, powered by actual survey questions from the official Family Feud franchise. This collaboration delivers a truly unique and authentic game show experience."

As the MGM Resorts-Playtech partnership continues to evolve, the plan is to broaden the portfolio with unique entertainment experiences for which Las Vegas and MGM Resorts are known. Both brands look forward to working with operators to support and promote a safe and responsible gambling experience.

*Press images are available here.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations [SH1] featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.Companies®.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and with a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,300 employees across 19 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online. Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data-driven gambling technology across the online and retail value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading online and retail operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries.

About Family Feud

Since its premiere in 1976, Family Feud has remained one of television's most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, Steve Harvey engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Fans are invited to follow Family Feud on Twitter @FamilyFeud, on YouTube at youtube.com/familyfeud, and on the web at www.familyfeud.com, where they can answer survey questions, find out about upcoming auditions and more.

Taped in front of a live audience from its home in Atlanta, Georgia, Family Feud is produced by Fremantle, and is distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury. Myeshia Mizuno is the Executive Producer and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the MGM's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM's expectations regarding its strategic partnership with Playtech and the live casino content, games, shows and experiences to be produced in connection with such partnership. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and MGM may not be able to realize them. MGM does not guarantee that the strategic partnership or other events described herein will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM operates; the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; MGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations; other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Marc Jacobson

MGM Resorts

[email protected]

Manpreet Dhillon

Playtech Plc

[email protected]

Headland Consultancy (PR adviser to Playtech)

Tom James +44 (0)73 1136 9960

[email protected]

Ron Del Rio

Fremantle

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International