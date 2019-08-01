MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Jerome Bates

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated July 19, 2019 ("Notice of Settlement Hearing") regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Jerome Thomas Bates ("Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) between October 2009 and April 2017, he, or his assistant for whom he was responsible, altered and used to process transactions, 27 account forms in respect of 15 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and b) between October 2009 and April 2017, failed to comply with the Member's policies and procedures by failing to record and maintain evidence of client instructions with respect to alterations made to 27 account forms in respect of 15 clients, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.5.1, 1.1.2, and 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing is to take place on October 25, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held, in the hearing room at the British Columbia Securities Commission, 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, British Columbia.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Chilliwack, BC area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Managing Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, ctoth@mfda.ca; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, jmount@mfda.ca

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

