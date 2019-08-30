MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of FundEX Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated August 30, 2019 regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and FundEX Investments Inc. ("Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws.

The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) Between June 2011 and April 2012, failed to adequately supervise its Approved Person Christopher Singer's recommendation to a client for the purchase of an exempt market product, which recommendation was unsuitable for the client having regard to concentration and the client's Know-Your-Client information, including but not limited to the client's investment knowledge and experience, and time horizon, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.1.1; b) Between November 2007 and approximately February 2014, did not have adequate procedures in place to monitor all of the holdings in its client accounts held at Canadian Western Trust, and did not identify the sale of unapproved products in the accounts of two clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.5.1; c) Commencing in 2011, failed to ensure that complaints from two clients regarding its Approved Persons Stuart Henschel and William Cormylo, were handled fairly, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.11 and MFDA Policy No. 3; d) Between June 2013 and April 2017, failed to conduct adequate supervisory investigations to review and resolve suitability and concentration of precious metal sector funds concerns it identified in client accounts serviced by 4 Approved Persons, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.5.1; e) Between March 28, 2016 and May 1, 2018, failed to ensure that a complaint from a client regarding its Approved Person Ronald Schwartz was handled fairly, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.11 and MFDA Policy No. 3 and No. 5; and f) Between August 2009 to November 2013, maintained a branch review program that did not ensure that in all instances an on-site compliance review of all of its branches was conducted at least once every three years, in accordance with MFDA Policy No. 5 and MFDA Rule 2.5.1

The settlement hearing will take place on September 12, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held, in the hearing room at the offices of the MFDA, 121 King Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

