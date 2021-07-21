MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of David McMillan

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated July 13, 2021, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and David Juno McMillan ("Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) between August 23, 2017 and November 4, 2019, obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 83 pre-signed account forms in respect of 57 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; b) between October 13, 2017 and June 9, 2019, altered and used to process transactions, 11 account forms in respect of 12 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and c) on or about October 1, 2018 and December 19, 2018, re-used the signatures of 2 clients on 3 account forms by photocopying a signature from a previously signed form to complete a new transaction and submitting the account forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place by electronic hearing on August 18, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact [email protected].

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Gormley, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

