MFDA Hearing Panel makes findings of misconduct and imposes sanctions against Libin Shen

TORONTO, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Libin Shen ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated November 6, 2020.

A disciplinary hearing in this matter was held yesterday by electronic hearing in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. Prior to the hearing, the parties filed an Agreed Statement of Facts dated March 16, 2021 ("Agreed Statement of Facts"), in which the Respondent admitted to facts constituting contraventions of MFDA By-laws, Rules or Policies, for which the Respondent could be penalized by a Hearing Panel pursuant to section 24.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1. In particular, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between January 2017 and May 2018, he opened and processed trades in fictitious mutual fund client accounts which made him eligible to receive promotional monies that were payable to new banking clients, thereby failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business or engaging in conduct unbecoming an Approved Person, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and b) commencing in August 2019, he failed to cooperate with an investigation into his activities conducted by Staff of the MFDA, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1.

Following submissions from the parties with respect to penalty, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;

a fine in the amount of $35,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $5,000 .

Copies of the Notice of Hearing and the Agreed Statement of Facts are available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Agreed Statement of Facts, the Respondent conducted business in Markham, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

