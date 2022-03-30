MFDA Hearing Panel makes findings of misconduct and imposes sanctions against Fangzhou Du

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Fangzhou Du (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated May 18, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing").

A disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held electronically by videoconference on March 29, 2022, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions by Staff of the MFDA, the Hearing Panel found that the allegation set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct:

Allegation #1 : Between November 2017 and May 23, 2019, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with a client that gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of reasonable business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.5.1, 1.1.2 and 2.1.1.

Following submissions from Staff of the MFDA with respect to penalty, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of six months; commencing March 29, 2022 ;

; a fine in the amount of $15,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $7,500 .

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Edmonton, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, [email protected]