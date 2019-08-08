MFDA Hearing Panel makes findings and imposes sanctions against Madrie Ann Secord

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Madrie Ann Secord ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated January 31, 2019.

A disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions by the parties, the Hearing Panel found that the two allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following finding of misconduct:

Allegation #1: Commencing in July 2015, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings by borrowing $7,000 from client DH, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2: In March 2016, the Respondent misled the Member by falsely denying that she had borrowed money from a client, thereby interfering with the ability of the Member to supervise the Respondent's activities, failing to observe high standards and conduct in the transaction of business, and engaging in conduct that is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 1.1.2 and 2.5.1.

After hearing submissions by the parties as to penalty, the Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of 18 months;

a fine in the amount of $7,500 , payable on or before August 7, 2021 ; and

, payable on or before ; and costs in the amount of $5,000 , payable on or before August 7, 2021 .

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

